Sanitary Ware Market Growth at a Rate of 5.85% by Global Business Opportunity, Applications and Future Prospects

Market Analysis and Insights of Global Sanitary Ware Market

Global sanitary ware market was valued at USD 11,541.65 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 18,188.41 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Sanitary ware includes cisterns, toilet sinks, wash basins, and pedestals. These products were conventionally manufactured by using porcelain. Porcelain is a ceramic material. However, now sanitary wares are being manufactured by using plastics, metals, glass and other materials. Ceramic sanitary wares are lucrative, have excellent resistance to chemical attacks, and can bear heavy loads.

Recent development

In February 2022, Kohler had collaborated with Daniel Arsham to manufacture a unique type of one-of-a-kid 3D sink, with better features that could attract more consumers in upcoming period.





Market Scope and Global Sanitary Ware Market

Some of the major players operating in the sanitary ware market are

LIXIL Corporation (Japan)

Zurn Industries LLC. (U.S.)

Masco Corporation (U.S.)

Bella Group (U.S.)

Kohler Co. (U.S.)

Jaquar (India)

VITRA INTERNATIONAL AG. (Switzerland)

Kerovit (India)

CERA Sanitaryware Limited. (India)

Wenzhou Liangsha Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd. (China)

BRIZO KITCHEN & BATH COMPANY (India)

Oras Ltd. (Finland)

TOTO LTD. (India)

Roca Sanitario, SA (Spain)

Boch AG (Germany)

Global Sanitary Ware Market Scope

The sanitary ware market is segmented on the basis of type, material, operating mode, shape, colour and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Toilet Seats

Wash Basin

Urinals

Faucets

Cistern

Showers

Bathtubs

Bathroom Accessories

Others

Material

Ceramic

Metal

Glass

Others

Operating mode

Manual

Automated

Shape

Curved

Rectangle

Circle

Domed Top

Square

Others

Colour

White

Black

Others

End users

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

Others

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Sanitary Ware Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Sanitary Ware Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Sanitary Ware Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sanitary Ware Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the Sanitary Ware Market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Sanitary Ware Market submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market

