Asia-Pacific Bio Stimulant Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 3880.58 million by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the asia pacific biostimulant market was valued at USD 1556.15 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 3880.58 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Biostimulants are being developed to assist farmers in meeting increased agricultural demand on a long-term basis. Biostimulants increase crop yield and value, improving farm productivity. Agricultural biostimulants are mixtures of chemicals, substances, and microorganisms applied to plants or soils to increase crop vigour, production, sensitivity to abiotic pressure, and quality.

In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Get a Sample [email protected]

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=asia-pacific-biostimulants-market

Biostimulant Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing applications for effective crop production

Increasing application in agriculture to improve seed germination and fertiliser effectiveness, rising demand in cosmetics products such as cream, shampoo, and others, surging growth in the marine industry, and increased investment in the development of advanced products are some of the major factors that will drive the growth of the biostimulants market during the forecast period.

Some of the major reasons driving the Asia-Pacific biostimulant market are rising demand for organic products, increased expansion in the marine industry, increasing innovative technology, and expanding research & development efforts.

Growing demand from the personal care industry

The increasing use of biostimulants in powder form in cosmetic products such as soaps, shampoo, and creams is propelling the biostimulants market forward. The production of liquid biostimulants for use in fertilizers and pesticides, as well as increased stress tolerance in plants, are expected to drive the Asia-Pacific biostimulants market to new heights. The Asia-Pacific biostimulants market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of biostimulants in various industries.

Opportunity

Government organizations have made aggressive efforts to regulate the production and use of environmentally friendly products, such as prohibiting specific chemicals and establishing maximum consumption limits.

As a result, there is an urgent need to develop bio-based agrochemicals in order to reduce the harmful effects of synthetic agrochemicals on the environment. Furthermore, the advantages of using biostimulants, such as low toxicity, high specificity, and increased efficiency, have led to increased adoption of such products.

Restraints

However, the extraction process is complex, and as a result of the complexity, the production cost is high. Another factor impeding the growth of the biostimulant market is the demand for clean label products. The government’s strict rules and regulations are constantly forcing the industry to meet the needs of the consumers. The constant scrutiny of health-conscious consumers has compelled stakeholders to perform multiple checks.

Get a full [email protected]

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=asia-pacific-biostimulants-market

COVID-19 Impact on Biostimulant Market

As a result of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, supply and demand were negatively impacted, resulting in lower market demand for products. However, most bio-stimulant plants and companies were permitted to operate because they were deemed an essential business in the Asia-Pacific. The continued movement of agri-food products and inputs was considered as critical as part of a COVID-19 management strategy.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Government declared crop inputs to be essential commodities, ensuring a resilient market for biostimulants. As a result, businesses were able to continue producing goods. However, the pandemic affected market dynamics because demand for some crops fell off as a result of the pandemic.

Recent Development

UPL Limited will collaborate with Chr. Hansan, a Asia-Pacific bioscience company, to develop microbial-based biosolutions in October 2021. (Including biostimulants and biopesticides). ?

Tradecorp International launched PhylgreenVR, an exciting first person 360o virtual reality experience in Kenya, in March 2018. The stereoscopic, 360o journey through the entire. Phylgreen process may entice the nation’s farmers, driving sales of the Phylgreen range in the Kenyan market.

Asia-Pacific Biostimulant Market Scope

Active ingredient

Acid based

Extract based

B-vitamins

Others

Application

Foliar treatment

Soil treatment

Seed treatment

End-users

Farmers

Related industries

Research institutes

Others

To know more about the study,

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-biostimulants-market

Biostimulant Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The biostimulant market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, active ingredients, crop type, application method, form, origin, end-user and distribution channel as referenced above.

Asia-Pacific biostimulant market accounts for a sizable share due to high agricultural activities. Biostimulants are useful compared to biofertilizers and pesticides because they increase productivity in a high ratio while also assisting in maintaining sustainable agriculture. As a result, demand for biostimulants is increasing in Asia.

India dominates the biostimulant market due to its high agricultural activity, and biostimulants assist this country in producing high-quality food products. According to the Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, India exported fruits and vegetables worth approximately USD 1,469.33 million from 2018 to 2019. As a result of the increased demand for food worldwide, the biostimulant market is expanding at a rapid pace, with a significant CAGR in the coming years.

Browse Related Reports:

https://www.xaphyr.com/blogs/185183/Europe-Bakery-Processing-Equipment-Market-Research-Report-with-Opportunities-and

https://www.findit.com/cpevbzliwplrpbs/RightNow/europe-bakery-processing-equipment-market-researchm/656bbe93-364e-4b68-8fa0-0a454fa7a8c4

https://hackmd.io/lubEtHTbSm61-dvIRvuAtw

https://penzu.com/journals/27595132/83172295

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]