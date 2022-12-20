Asia-Pacific Food Storage Container Market is Expected to Reach USD 83161.37 million by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the food storage container market was valued at USD 58032.08 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 83161.37 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

A food storage container contains food at room temperature, in the refrigerator or in the freezer. There are various options available for storing food in any of these manners. Various factors must be considered before choosing the type of container to use. Consider the kind of storage (room temperature, refrigerated or frozen), the food being stored, storage length and space of storage. The container can be a plastic container, plastic bag or glass container.

Food Storage Container Market Dynamics

Drivers

Focus is being placed on food container innovation and aesthetics

Food manufacturers are more attentive to food container innovation and aesthetics, which stimulates manufacturers to deliver their products in a diversity of creative food packaging, which is expected to drive market growth in the coming future.

Maintaining food quality through innovative methods

Rising demand for maintaining food quality with the help of innovative methods. Food containers preserve food products fresh and allow them to transport safely great distances from their point of production. The requirement for food containers has improved as a result of growing populations, urbanization and changing lifestyles.

Increasing number of government initiatives for spreading consumer awareness

Government regulations restraining greenhouse gas emissions in the food and beverage industry are expected to raise demand for sustainable packaging. These are the major drivers which increase the market growth.

Environmentally friendly food containers

Now people become more conscious about environmental issues. They are demanding for manufacture more eco-friendly food containers. Furthermore, as individuals become more health-conscious, this is a major factor driving the growth of the food container industry.

Opportunities

Maintaining food quality

Food containers preserve food products fresh and allow them to transport securely. The necessity for food containers has improved as a result of increasing urbanization, populations and changing lifestyles. Additionally, government manage greenhouse gas emissions in the food and beverage industry are expected to rise demand for ecological packaging, Thus, this factor is creating profitable opportunities for the development of the food container market during the forecast period.

Demand For Meat And Fish Products

Increasing urbanization, populations, and changing lifestyles increase the demand for meat and fish in markets, increasing the demand for food storage containers. Meat and fish need more preservation that’s why the necessity of innovative food storage container increases.

COVID-19 Impact on Food Storage Container Market

COVID-19 has affected the lives of the people in the worst way. Now, everyone has to deal with financial crises. This pandemic has pushed the economies into forced recession. COVID 19 has affected the normal employed and businessman due to the shutdown of manufacturing units, but it had less affected on food container market due to rising awareness regarding hygiene factors in food factories and packaged industries and also due to increasing government measures.

Asia-Pacific Food Storage Container Market Scope

Materials

Paperboard

Metal

Glass

Plastic

Others

Products

Bottles and jars

Cans

Cups and Tubs

Boxes

Others

Application

Grain Mill Products

Dairy Goods

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery Products

Others

Food Storage Container Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The food storage container market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, materials, products, packaging and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the food storage container market report are Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific.

China leading the way to production and consumption of recyclable food storage containers. Due to the ease of producing re-usable food storage containers, China leads the Asia-Pacific market.

