Plant-Based Cheese Market Size, Share, Gross Revenue, Trends, Application, Future Growth and is expected to Grow USD 4356.44 million by 2029

Plant-Based Cheese Market Analysis and Size

Cheese has become a popular product not only in urban households but also in the global food processing industry. Plant-Based cheese has emerged as the most promising market worldwide in the last decade or so. Plant-Based cheese is easy to digest and low in calories, as opposed to bovine cheese, which is difficult to digest and high in cholesterol and fat. Plant-Based cheese also contains more vitamins, particularly vitamins A, B1, B2, and B3, as well as calcium and phosphorus.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the plant-based cheese market which was valued at USD 805 million in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 4356.44 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 23.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029

Market Definition

Vegan cheese is a plant-based alternative to dairy cheese that is made with nuts, soy protein, nutritional yeast, natural enzymes, vegetable glycerine, and various bacterial cultures. It is combined with oils, starches, emulsifiers, thickeners, and spices to form a firm consistency and mimic the flavours of dairy cheese.

Plant-Based Cheese Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Product Type (Mozzarella, Parmesan, Cheddar, Cream Cheese, Others), Source (Soy Milk, Almond Milk, Coconut Milk, Rice Milk, Others), Form (Singles, Blends), Application (Fast Food Snack, Dips & Sauces, Bakery & Confectionery, Others), Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. (China), AVH Dairy Trade B.V (Netherlands), Plant-Based Partners (U.S), Granarolo S.p.A. (Italy), Meyenberg (U.S), Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery (U.S), St Helen’s Farm Ltd (U.S), Stickney Hill Dairy Inc (U.S), Woolwich Dairy Inc (U.S), Xi’an Baiyue Plant-Based Dairy Group Co. Ltd (China) Opportunities Growing cases of lactose intolerance around the world

Increasing public awareness of the health benefits of plant-based cheese

The introduction of value-added products, such as flavoured milk varieties with low-sugar and fat-free content, is also propelling market growth

Plant-Based Cheese Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing public awareness of the health benefits of plant-based cheese

Increasing public awareness of the health benefits of plant-based cheese, such as their high calcium and protein content, is a factor driving the growth of the targeted market. Obesity and cholesterol problems are becoming more prevalent worldwide due to changes in eating habits. Consumers are becoming more health conscious, which is increasing demand for and consumption of plant-based cheese. Plant-based cheese has emerged as a significant substitute for dairy cheese and is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Furthermore, technological advancements in cheese production and increasing quality are a few of the factors driving the market.

Increased demand for ready-to-eat food products

Consumers’ willingness to spend money on plant-based foods has skyrocketed. Furthermore, there has been an increase in the desire for food alternatives. Several vegan cheese brands are promoting and encouraging consumers to get essential nutrients from plant-based foods. Changes in the food industry, as well as changes in consumption habits, are contributing to the growth of the vegan cheese market. The vegan cheese industry’s rise is fuelled by rising disposable income, changing tastes and preferences, and increased adoption of the western lifestyle. Other market growth drivers include an increase in the global vegan population and growing concerns about animal safety and health. The increased focus of manufacturers on product offerings will provide the market with even more profitable growth potential.

Opportunity

The growing preference for plant-based cheese by lactose-intolerant people is further fuelling the market. Adding value-added products, such as flavoured milk varieties with low-sugar and fat-free content, also propels market growth. Plant-based milk-based infant formulas are also gaining popularity due to their high nutritional content, which helps children avoid neurodevelopment disorders. Furthermore, rising demand for plant-based milk in the personal care sector for the production of soaps, creams, and lotions is catalysing the market. The COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 has also increased demand for plant-based milk. Because of its immunity-boosting properties, plant-based milk consumption has increased as a result of the pandemic.

“