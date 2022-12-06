Mezcal Market Is Expected to Grasp USD 2,606.25 million by 2029, Size, Shares, Demand, Global Trends, Growth Value and Revenue Outlook

” To get an idea about the detailed market insights and keep market place clearly into the focus, such wide-ranging Mezcal Market research report has to be there in the picture. This marketing report delivers all-inclusive analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of various segments and sub-segments of the market. Market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology are the key topics in which the report is divided. Each of these topics is studied very wisely to acquire a clear idea about all the factors that are influencing the market growth and Mezcal Market industry.

Mezcal Market Analysis and Size

The different agave species used, which have a wide variety of terpene compounds, the ability to use agave leaves in mezcal fermentation, variations in the ripening stage of agave, cooking of agave that can be done in ground holes with burning wood and heated stones that produce furans and smoky volatiles and are retained in the agave, and some herbs or other natural materials (such as worms) can all contribute to the flavor differences between mezcal.

The increasing consumer demand for the mezcal beverage, positive outlook towards advanced and smart packaging solutions, and rise in the number of production units are propelling the demand of the mezcal market in the forecast period. However, the heavy taxation and duties and stringent rules and regulations are expected to hamper the mezcal market growth in the forecast period.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the mezcal market is expected to reach a value of USD 2,606.25 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period. The increasing consumer demand for the mezcal beverage, positive outlook towards advanced and smart packaging solutions, and rise in the number of production units are propelling the demand of the mezcal market. The mezcal market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Year 2020 (Customizable to 2019-2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Kilo Liters Segments Covered By Product Type (Mezcal Joven, Mezcal Reposado, Mezcal Anejo, Mezcal Espadin, Mezcal Tepztate, Mezcal Arroqueño, Mezcal Ensamble, And Others), Concentrate (100% Tequila And Mix Tequila), Price Category (Premium, Standard And Economy), ABV Content (40% And Above And Less Than 40%), Year (18-24 Years, 25-44 Years, 45-64 Years, 65+ Years), Packaging Type (Bottle, Cans, And Others), Size (251-500 Ml, 501-750 Ml, 751-1000 Ml, And More Than 100 Ml), FlavourType (Plain/Original And Flavored), Producer Type (Microbrewery, Distillers, Brewpub, Contract Brewing Company, Regional Craft Brewery, Large Brewery, And Others), Product Category (Distillers Mezcan And Handicrafted Mezcan/Artisanal Mezcan), End User (Restaurants, Hotels And Bars, Café, Catering, Airlines, Household, And Others), Distribution Channel (Offline Trade And Online Trade) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America. U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe. China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific. South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, the Rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) in Middle East and Africa. Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America in South America. Market Players Covered Davide Campari-Milano N.V., BACARDI, Craft Distillers, MADRE MEZCAL, Familia Camarena, Brown-Forman, Diageo, Pernod Ricard, WILLIAM GRANT & SONS LTD, Rey Campero, Tequila & Mezcal Private Brands S.A. de C.V., Destilería Tlacolula, El Silencio Holdings, INC., Sauza Tequila Import Company, Dos Hombres LLC. , Del Maguey, Wahaka Mezcal., BOZAL MEZCAL Sombra , Pensador Mezcal, Ilegal Mezcal among others.

Market Definition

Mezcal is the name given to traditional distilled alcoholic beverages made in various rural areas of Mexico, from certain northern states up to south states, which is nahuatl mexcalli, “baked agave.” These alcoholic beverages are made from the cooked stems of species of the genus Agave, also known as “maguey,” which have fermented sugars. It is a traditional Mexican distilled beverage produced from the fermented juices of the cooked agave plant core. It is a type of distilled alcoholic beverage made from the cooked and fermented hearts, or piñas, of agave plants.

Mezcal Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail below:

AVAILABILITY OF A VARIETY OF FLAVORS IN MEZCAL

The quality and authenticity of mezcal are highly crucial because of the beverage’s unique alcoholic flavor, which results from the volatile and non-volatile compounds, the direct precursors of which come from the raw agave itself. These include fatty acids, ranging from capric to lignoceric, free fatty acids, β-sitosterol, and groups of mono-, di-, and triacylglycerols, as well as fructans, the principal carbohydrate of the Agave. Due to higher temperatures and a lower pH in the agave cooking process, fructans could form Maillard compounds, such as furans, pyrans, and ketones.

Moreover, the important parameter that defines the quality of agave beverages is the distillation system used. The composition of the aroma of mezcal is extremely complex. Similarities and differences between mezcal samples can be attributed to the conditions and the raw materials used, in addition to the origin and production season.

Due to the availability of various flavors in mezcal, consumers prefer it over other crafted spirits. Moreover, the growing interest among consumers regarding ethically sourced products and the tendency to promote beverages such as craft beer, cold-pressed juice, and smoothies with natural ingredients as premium is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period.

RISING TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS FOR SPIRIT PRODUCTION

The agave plant is extracted, which is used in spirit making, enriching the volatile profile of mezcal. The traditional extraction process often leads to higher solvent consumption, longer extraction times, lower yields, and poorer extraction quality. The distillation of fermented maguey is needed to produce several distilled alcoholic beverages, such as bacanora, tequila, and mezcal. Thus, technological advancements have created a chance for sustainable extract and spirit production. The manufacturers are engaged in product and technological innovations to reduce extraction and manufacturing costs. Companies can improve product traceability by using innovative technologies that can greatly enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of supply chains, particularly in industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and health care.

The fermentation process generates ethanol, higher alcohols, esters, organic acid, and others. Some of these volatile compounds are of greater importance than others due to their concentrations or aromatic characteristics; some could be specific to the agave species. Thus, the rising advanced technology for production is expected to drive the global mezcal market.

POSITIVE OUTLOOK TOWARDS ADVANCED AND SMART PACKAGING SOLUTIONS

The wine packaging industry is adopting smart and sustainable solutions to make product packaging more consumer-oriented and environmentally friendly. Premiumization makes a brand or product more appealing to consumers by emphasizing its superior quality and exclusivity in the agave-based beverage category, making a brand more appealing and, therefore, more expensive. This can come from new packaging, artisanal production, higher-quality ingredients, new flavors, and social/environmental messaging.

Furthermore, digitally printed packaging offers considerable potential savings over other printing processes and low setup costs. Manufacturers can dispense with bulk orders with large print runs and stock holding. Popular brand designing companies prefer glass bottles for Mezcal packaging. The benefits of digital printing are essential for today’s packaging sector. Digital printing is the ideal process for small to medium print runs and enables the creation of customized printing for packaging and displays. Moreover, most of the mezcal available online is packed in glass bottles.

Thus, due to new product launches and developments, an increase in demand for advanced and smart packaging is expected to act as a driver for the global mezcal market.

