Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is expected to reach the Value USD 14.23 billion by the end of 2029, Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Opportunity Outlook

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis and Size

The increased reach of internet facilities and wide availability of the 5G network ae the primary factor that boost the adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners in the market, which helps expand the market. Furthermore, the self-driving vacuum cleaner has largely gained popularity and the advancement in the household work culture has enabled the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market all over the globe. The “floor vacuum cleaner is the fastest growing type segment due to its ability to be used on numerous surfaces, such as vinyl, wooden floor, marble, and tiles floor over the forecast period. Consumers are more inclined towards the purchase of floor vacuum cleaner in the robotic vacuum cleaner market. Most of the household cleaning focuses on cleaning floors, and hence the demand for the floor vacuum cleaners is on the rise in daily purposes. Therefore, the robotic vacuum cleaner market is estimated to flourish rapidly due to all these factors over the forecasted period of 2022-2029.

Global robotic vacuum cleaner market was valued at USD 3.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 14.23 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 18.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Floor Vacuum Cleaner, Window Vacuum Cleaner, Pool Vacuum Cleaner, Others), Operation Mode (Self-Drive, Remote Control), Charging Type (Manual Charging, Automatic Charging), Distribution Channel (Electronic Stores, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarkets, Others), End User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional and Industrial) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered ECOVACS (China), Dyson (U.K.), LG Electronics (South Korea), iRobot Corporation (U.S.), Proscenic (China), Samsung (South Korea), Neato Robotics, Inc., (California), Matsutek Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Hayward Industries, Inc, (U.S.), BLACK+DECKER (U.S.), SharkNinja Operating LLC (U.S.), bObsweep (Canada), Maytronics (Israel), Taurus Group (Spain), Miele & Cie. KG (Germany) and AB Electrolux (Sweden) Market Opportunities Increased research and development investments

Heightened digitalization with increased adoption of internet of things (IoT) solutions

Integration of advanced technologies

Market Definition

Robotic vacuum cleaner is mainly an autonomous robot with an advance software programmer. With no human interaction, it works similar like a typical vacuum cleaner. The small size of robotic vacuum cleaner makes it easy to accessible and clean locations under cabinets, beds and tables. These vacuum cleaner make less noise than other non-robotic equivalents and have sensors which prevent the robotic vacuum cleaner from colliding with other objects or falling down the stairs.

Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Requirement for Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The robotic vacuum cleaner is becoming more popular in the household and commercial sectors for lawns, cleaning windows, pools and floors because these vacuum cleaner do the jobs in less time and at a lower cost without requiring any physical effort. These robotic vacuum cleaner has taken lesser time for the household activities which further create the unprecedented demand for the robotic vacuum cleaner services in the market. Therefore, the increased product demand are expected to drive the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market.

Growing demand of robotic vacuum cleaner in household activities

Reduction in the household activities by the use of these vacuum cleaner is the main factor which are expected to drive the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market. Modern household equipment or devices are becoming more computerized, reducing time spent and suitability on house chores. The rising demand for robotic vacuum cleaner in household activities is expected to increase the market’s revenue growth.

Furthermore, the rise in the working population, growing purchasing power and growing number of smart homes will further drive the growth rate of the robotic vacuum cleaner market. Additionally, the busy schedules and reduced time taken for household chores, growing inclination towards hygiene and cleanliness, increasing number of working women and the escalating income levels in households also boost the overall market’s growth rate.

Opportunities

Advancements, Digitalization and Investments

Integrating advanced technologies such as the laser-based and voice recognition technologies to map the floor structure will create profitable opportunities for the market players during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Moreover, the increase in digitalization with augmented adoption of internet of things (IoT) solutions along with the increased research and development investments will further increase the growth of the robotic vacuum cleaner market in upcoming years.

Surging product launches

Additionally, the surging product launches and other innovations by market players further offer numerous growth opportunities within the market. For instance, Ecovacs Robotics has announced the launch of DEEBOT 711S and DEEBOT 661 and they can be purchased from online retailer Amazon.com. DEEBOT 661 is an adaptable floor cleaning robot that can go from vacuum to mop, completely depending on consumer’s needs.

