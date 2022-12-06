Edible Oils Market is expected to reach the Value USD 170.16 billion by the end of 2029, Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Opportunity Outlook

” Edible Oils Market survey report comprises of the most recent market information with which companies can have in depth analysis of Edible Oils Market industry and future trends. With the market statistics covered in the report, it has become easy to get global perspective for the international business. By identifying the marketing strategies of rivals, businesses can set up innovative ideas and remarkable sales targets which ultimately make them achieve competitive advantage over its competitors. Thus, the reliable Edible Oils Market report works as a crucial tool to have rises in business activities, qualitative work done and enhanced profits.

Edible Oils Market research report is very much essential as it lends a hand to companies to take decisive actions to deal with threats in niche market. This market research report also provides thorough information about target markets or customers. Moreover, the report illustrates the CAGR values for the historic years 2020, the base year 2021 and the forecast for the years 2022-2029. The forecast period seems very optimistic for the Edible Oils Market and the Edible Oils Market industry as well. Edible Oils Market business document has statistical data represented with the help of graphs, charts or tables which gives easy understanding to the end users.

Market Analysis and Size

The global cooking oil market is being driven by increased consumption of high-quality edible oils/cooking oils by health-conscious consumers and growing demand from various applications, such as confectionery, primarily in the production of candies. Furthermore, refined olive oil and coconut oil are increasingly being used in various bakery applications because they are bland in flavour and allow the food to retain its original flavour.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the edible oils market was valued at USD 94.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 170.16 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Palm Oil, Soybean Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Peanut Oil, Specialty Blended Oil, Olive Oil, Corn Oil, Flaxseed Oil, Avocado Oil, Edible Oil, Pumpkin Seed Oil, Grape seed Oil and Others), Package Type (Tinplate Containers, HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene) Containers, PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) Bottles, PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) Bottles, Glass Bottles, Semi–Rigid Containers, Flexible Plastic Pouches and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct and Indirect), End User (Domestics, Industrial, Food Service and Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., and rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina & rest of South America Market Players Covered Bunge Limited (US), ADM (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), ACH Food Companies, Inc. (US), Adani Group (India), SALAD OILS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (US), American Vegetable Oils, Inc. (US), BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, S.L. (Spain), Hebany Group (UAE), NGO CHEW HONG EDIBLE OIL PTE LTD (Singapore), TITAN OILS Inc., (Canada) Ragasa – Derechos Reservados (Mexico), SOVENA (Thailand), and Sunora Foods (Canada) Opportunities The increasing application of edible oil in pharmaceuticals industry

The growing demand for edible oil in the cosmetics and personal care sectors

Rapid technological advancement and product innovation

Market Definition

Edible oil is cooking oil obtained from the fat of plants, animals, or microorganisms. At room temperature, edible oils are liquid and safe to consume. Triacylglycerides make up 96 percent of edible oils. Among the many edible oils are ghee, olive oil, mustard oil, sunflower oil, rice brown oil, and groundnut oil. Edible oils contain trace amounts of antioxidants, which prevent autoxidation. Antioxidants are also used to extend the life of edible oils.

Edible Oils Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising popularity of fast food as well manufacturers advanced processing strategies

Consumption of edible oil has increased in developing countries as a result of increased fried-food practises and rising disposable income. Furthermore, edible oil producers are focusing on advanced processing strategies in order to provide healthier and more affordable oil. People’s growing awareness of the health benefits of fat-free oils, combined with a decrease in their consumption, has significantly impacted the edible oils market. The food industry’s growing interest in olive oil and canola oil will drive the edible oils market in the coming year.

Marketing strategies and endorsements to boost market growth

Some of the factors that influence consumers’ purchasing decisions are brand name, nutritional value, and product safety. Awareness of the benefits of consuming low fat edible oil through various forms of media, including electronic and print, is also likely to influence purchasing behaviour. Various mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations in the edible oil market and relatively high investment in the food industry have been propelling the edible oil market at a steady rate.

Opportunity

The increasing application of edible oil in pharmaceuticals is boosting the market, as are increasing public initiatives associated with health and fitness, which further aid the market. The growing consumer awareness of the health benefits of edible oil is driving the demand for market players to innovate in order to remain competitive. The growing demand for edible oil in the cosmetics and personal care sectors is being fuelled by increased consumer awareness of its numerous benefits. The ease with which information for home-made remedies for skin conditions and personal care is available has improved as a result of the rise in Internet culture. As a result, consumers are turning to medicinally beneficial oils such as olive oil and walnut oil for homemade personal care products. The rise in demand for the native form of edible oil is primarily due to this factor.

