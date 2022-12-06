Smart Lock Market to Observe Highest Growth USD 12302.56 million by 2029, Size, Share, Development Trends, Demand, Competitive Scenario and Revenue Forecast

” To get an idea about the detailed market insights and keep market place clearly into the focus, such wide-ranging Smart Lock Market research report has to be there in the picture. This marketing report delivers all-inclusive analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of various segments and sub-segments of the market. Market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology are the key topics in which the report is divided. Each of these topics is studied very wisely to acquire a clear idea about all the factors that are influencing the market growth and Smart Lock Market industry.

Market Analysis and Size

As per the FBI statistics, home burglaries accounted for 17.1% of all property crimes in 2020. By subcategorization, forcible entry was involved in 56.7% of burglaries, and burglary offenses victims suffered an estimated USD 3.4 billion in property losses in 2020. This suggests possibilities for more secure and advanced security systems. The increasing Internet penetration and popularity of IoT, combined with the benefits of connecting smart locks to the Internet, are among the major factors creating a significant opportunity for the smart lock market to grow. Therefore, the market is estimated to grow rapidly over forecasted period.

Global Smart Lock Market was valued at USD 2842.18 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12302.56 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 20.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Deadbolt, Lever Handles, Padlock, Others), Communication Protocol (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Others), Unlocking Mechanism (Keypad, Card Key, Touch Based, Key Fob, Smartphone Based), Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Government Institution, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa Market Players Covered ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Allegion plc (Ireland), dormakaba Group (Switzerland), Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Salto Systems S.L. (Spain), Carrier (U.S.)., Cansec Systems Ltd. (Canada), GANTNER Group (UAE), Master Lock Company LLC (U.S.), Master Lock Company LLC (U.S.), Samsung (South Korea), SentriLock, (U.S.), Avent Security (Vietnam), DESSMANN Schliessanlagen GmbH (Singapore), Haven Lock, Inc (U.S.), Dahua Technology Co., Ltd (China) Market Opportunities Advent of the various technologies such as Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Rising Internet of Things (IoT) penetration

Growing consumer awareness regarding the advantages of smart locks

Market Definition

Smart lock are electromechanical devices that allow users to unlock their device remotely and come with inbuilt Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. It allows us to monitor our device at all times and have enhanced security features and tons of customizations. It also offers several customized entry and exit options through fingerprint, face unlock, through our smart phones or even gestures.

Smart Lock Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Growth in Security Concerns

The widespread adoption of smart home devices has minimized the concerns because consumers want data privacy and security in their homes, provided by smart locks. The individuals must simply pair the Bluetooth or Wi-Fi device with a deadbolt to gain access with a phone tap or voice command. They improve security by utilizing advanced presence detection, durability, and alert systems. Easy access and quick authentication have become the norm. As a result, the consumers’ security concerns largely boost the overall market demand.

Furthermore, the rapid growth of home automation will further propel the growth rate of smart lock market. Additionally, the commercial and residential sectors adopt the app-based smart lock systems because they enable quick tracking and logging and increase efficiency over the forecast period.

Opportunities

Awareness and Advent of Technologies

Furthermore, the growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits and convenience offered by these locks further extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the rising Internet of Things (IoT) penetration along with the advent of the various technologies such as Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will further expand the future growth of the smart lock market.

