Animal Based Pet Food Ingredients Market is Expected to Witness Industry Growth at a CAGR of 6.7% in the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029

The animal based pet food ingredients market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on animal based pet food ingredients market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the awareness regarding the nutritional advantages of minerals, dietary fiber, carotenoids, and omega-3 fatty acids in pet nutrition is escalating the growth of animal based pet food ingredients market.

Pet food is referred to as a plant or animal produce including meat which is utilized to feed pet animals. Pet Food Ingredients comprise of fruits and vegetables, animal products and derivatives, grains and oilseeds, vitamins, and minerals.

In addition, the growing concerns regarding pet health and food safety will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the animal based pet food ingredients market in the coming years. However, the non-uniformity in international trade might further challenge the growth of the animal based pet food ingredients market in the near future.

Global Animal Based Pet Food Ingredients Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of form, the animal based pet food ingredients market is segmented into dry pet food, wet pet food, veterinary diets, treats and snacks, and other products.

On the basis of ingredient, the animal based pet food ingredients market is segmented into meat and meat products, fats and additives. Meat and meat products have been further sub segmented into deboned meat, meat meal, by-product meal and animal digest. Fats have been further sub segmented into fish oil, tallow, lard, poultry fat and vegetable oil. Additives have been further sub segmented into vitamins and minerals, enzymes and other additives.

On the basis of pet, the animal based pet food ingredients market is segmented into dog, cat, fish and others.

Animal Based Pet Food Ingredients Market Country Level Analysis

The animal based pet food ingredients market is analyzed, and market size, volume information is provided by country, form, ingredient, pet and type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the animal based pet food ingredients market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific dominates the animal based pet food ingredients market due to the rise in the population. Furthermore, the increase in the disposable income and the rising humanization trend will further boost the growth of the animal based pet food ingredients market in the region during the forecast period. North America is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the animal based pet food ingredients market due to the occurrence of well-developed pet food industry.

Competitive Landscape and Animal Based Pet Food Ingredients Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the animal based pet food ingredients market are:

BASF SE, Adisseo, Darling Ingredients Inc., Omega Protein Corporation, ADM, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Roquette Frères., SunOpta, Lallemand Inc., Lesaffre, Daka Denmark A/S, Nutreco N.V., The Scoular Company, and Kemin Industries, Inc., among others.

