Protein Hydrolysates for Animal Feed Application Market Size, Share, Gross Revenue, Trends, Application, Future Growth and is expected to Grow USD 1405.76 million by 2029

Market Analysis and Size

As more people become aware of the high protein content of fish, it has become widely used in a variety of industries. Protein hydrolysates for animal feed is now used in a variety of products, including food and beverages, medicines, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, pet food, and animal and poultry feed. The protein found in animals varies depending on the species.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the protein hydrolysates for animal feed application market was growing at a value of USD 855.81 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 1405.76 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Market Definition

Protein hydrolysate is an organic fertiliser with the ability to improve plant nutrition. Protein hydrolysate is a bioactive compound produced by the decomposition of minced animals in conjunction with enzymes such as proteases and lactobacillus, which provides organic fertiliser to plants. It is high in protein and essential vitamins and has many uses in food processing and medical supplements.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Source (Animal Protein Hydrolysate, Protein Hydrolysates for Animal Feed Application, Plant Protein Hydrolysate and Milk Protein Hydrolysate), Form (Powder and Paste), Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Calves, Aquaculture, Equine and Pet), Technology (Acid Hydrolysis and Enzymatic Hydrolysis), Application (Industrial and Commercial) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Hofseth BioCare ASA (Norway), Diana Group (Brittany), Bio-marine Ingredients Ireland (Ireland), Copalis (France), Janatha Fish Meal & Oil Products (India), Scanbio Marine Group AS (Norway), Sopropêche (France), Omega Protein Corporation (US), Sociedad Pesquera Landes Sa (Chile), TC Union Agrotech and United Fisheries (Thailand) Opportunities Increasing utilisation of the product in the aquaculture feed industry

Significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry around the world

Rising disposable income and technological advancements

Protein Hydrolysates for Animal Feed Application Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing application in the infant formula

Protein hydrolysate is used in infant nutrition and is preferred over standard cow’s milk formulas because it is perceived to be better tolerated and less likely to cause complications which is driving the market growth. Additionally, food innovations to improve infant health, an increase in the number of working mothers, and rising spending power have fuelled market growth.

High demand from various end user industries

Protein hydrolysates for animal feed application has fast absorption properties that aid in the development of lean muscle mass while also lowering the risks of hypertension and high blood pressure in consumers, and is thus widely used in sports nutrition and protein supplements. It is also used to treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) and Crohn’s disease, as well as a hypoallergenic protein food for infants with celiac disease, lactose and gluten intolerance.

Furthermore, widespread product use as a cry protectant in aquaculture and animal feed is propelling market growth. FPH helps to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and boosts animal immunity against bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites.

Opportunity

One of the main factors contributing to the growth of the protein hydrolysates is the increasing utilisation of the product in the aquaculture feed industry. This is due to the fact that fish farming currently provides more than half of the world’s fish food supply, a figure that is expected to rise further in the coming years. As a result, protein hydrolysates for animal feed application are expected to play an important role in supplying high quality amino acids and overall nutritive value to the aquaculture sector.

“