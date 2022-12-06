Essential Oils Market Is Likely to Upsurge USD 32.83 million by 2029, Size, Share, Trend, Demand, Challenges and Competitors Outlook

” Essential Oils Market survey report is a state-of-the-art solution for sound decision making and superior management of goods and services. Hence, these days many businesses are adopting a market research report solution. This market analysis report will also surely help in the journey to achieve the business growth and success. It studies rising opportunities in the market and related influencing factors which are valuable for the businesses. To better assemble Essential Oils Market report, a nice blend of advanced industry insights, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology is used which gives an excellent experience to the readers or end users.

Market Analysis and Size

The essential oils market is primarily driven by the health benefits they provide. As a result, the market witnessed rapid growth in its application, as they are now used in almost every industry, from food and beverage to medicines and animal feed and personal care products.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the essential oil market was valued at USD 16 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 32.83 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Singles, Blends), Products (Lavender Oil, Lemon Oil, Orange Oil, Frankincense, Chamomile Oil, Lime Oil, Rosemary, Tea Tree, Patchouli Oil, Lavandin Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Citronella Oil, Balsam, Bergamot, Mandarine Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Clove Oil, Cedarwood Oil, Coriander Oil, Basil Oil, Cornmint Oil, Peppermint Oil, Spearmint Oil, Litsea Cubeba Oil, Others), Application (Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home, Food & Beverages, Medical, Others), Extraction Method (Distillation, Cold Press Extraction, Carbon Dioxide Extraction, Solvent Extraction, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail), Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., and rest of the Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina & rest of South America Market Players Covered GrainCorp (Australia), Malteurop (France), Rahr Corporation (US), Boortmalt (Belgium), Indesso, (Spain), Lipoid Kosmetic AG, (Germany), The Herbarie at Stoney Hill Farm, Inc. (U.S) International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (Netherlands), Bell Flavors & Fragrances (France), Rutland Biodynamics Ltd. (Scotland) Prakruti Products Pvt. Ltd (India), Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd. (Austria), The Green Labs LLC (Netherlands), Berje, Inc. (Italy), Umalaxmi Organics Pvt. Ltd. (India), DSM (Netherlands) Opportunities Increased disposable income and standard of living

The variety of essential oil applications in personal care products is expanding rapidly

Market Definition

Essential oils are concentrated extracts of plant parts such as leaves, herbs, and barks. These are volatile, aromatic plant essences with flavouring properties that make them extremely useful in food and beverage, cosmetics, home care and cleaning, aromatherapy, and fragrance applications.

Essential Oils Market Dynamics

Drivers

Long shelf life as well as growing demand from personal care industry

Essential oil has a long shelf life because it does not oxidise or become rancid and does not degrade when subjected to high temperatures and pressure because of this property, it is used in a variety of skin care products, including moisturisers, facial cleansers, scar and stretch mark minimizers, and anti-acne gels, as well as hair care products, including conditioners, de-tangling creams, and hair regrowth serums.

The growing application in supplement and pharmaceutical industries

In addition, essential oil contains a variety of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin E and B complex, silicon, chromium, copper, iodine, and zinc. As a result, it is used as a diet supplement and as a key ingredient in several pharmaceutical products for the treatment of sores, cuts, bruises, burns, and athlete’s foot and warts. Furthermore, as some plant seeds can be cultivated after five years, leading companies invest in R&D activities to develop innovative and cost-effective technologies to ensure a consistent supply of oil resources.

Opportunity

Increased disposable income and standard of living are the major factors driving the growth of the essential oil market; increased demand for personal care products drives the market rapidly. The variety of essential oil applications in personal care products is expanding rapidly, which is likely to create new opportunities for essential oil market manufacturers during the forecast period.

