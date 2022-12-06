Luxury Watch Market Size Is Likely to Experience a Significant Growth USD 11.05 billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Strategies, Financial Insights and Competitive Outlook

” Attaining maximum return on investment (ROI) is one of the most wannabe goals for any industry which can be achieved with the finest market research report. Luxury Watch Market report handles market research of the Luxury Watch Market industry by considering several parameters that are involved in the business growth. This market report also provides information about the brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour for the Luxury Watch Market industry. A reliable Luxury Watch Market report estimates CAGR values for the historic year 2021, the base year 2020, and for the forecast period between the years 2022-2029.

Luxury Watch Market Analysis and Size

Growing demand for luxury products such as luxury watch among consumers to showcase their status, growing purchasing power and disposable income of consumers, and rise in the number of brand obsessed people are expected to drive the market growth rate. Apart from this, the increasing complexity of aviation is increasing the adoption of custom-made pilot luxury watches to help with mid-flight aeronautical calculations, such as fuel consumption and wind correction angle. Also, the easy availability of luxury watches in strap designs, unique materials, dial colors and themes is contributing to the growth of the luxury watch market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for attractive luxury watch as a symbol of status and the inclination of luxury consumers toward several international brands is increasing the demand for luxury watch in the market and expected to drive the market growth rate.

Global luxury watch market was valued at USD 7.83 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 11.05 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Analogue Watch, Digital Watch), Gender Type (Men, Women, Unisex), Distribution Channel (Internet Retailing, Departmental Stores, Specialist Retailers, Exclusive Showrooms, Others) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Apple, Inc.(U.S.), Audemars Piguet (Switzerland), Breitling (Switzerland), Casio Computer Co., Ltd.(Japan), Chopard Group (Switzerland), Citizen Growup (Japan), Bulova (U.S.), Frederique Constant Geneva (Switzerland), Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (Switzerland), Cartier (France), Montblanc-Simplo GmbH (Germany), Fossil Group (U.S.), Garmin Ltd. (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Hermes (France), Howard Miller (U.S.), Kering (France), Guccio Gucci S.p.A. (Italy), LVMH (France), Bulgari (Italy) Market Opportunities Rising penetration of e-commerce sector

Rising demand of luxury watch in women’s

Advances in the field of luxury watch

Market Definition

Luxury watches are premium-priced and high-quality accessories which has manufactured by skilled craftsmen. They are made by using precious metals, such as platinum, gold and silver, and ornamented with jewels such as diamonds and rubies. They are worn on the wrist to add an elegant and sophisticated look to people’s personality and style. As they are expensive, exclusive, and not mass-produced, these luxury watch can easily be differentiated from their affordable counterparts on account of their uniqueness and durability.

Luxury Watch Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing brand awareness

The increase in the awareness regarding brand has influenced the Westernization, and the inherent need for the exclusivity. These are some of the major factors that contribute to the augmented demand for luxury watches, which are expected to drive the market’s growth rate.

Rising demand of luxury watch in women’s

The demand for the luxury watches in women’s is also growing significantly. It has been witnessed that the women are becoming more fascinated in upgrading their watches as compared to men. This is the major factor influencing the companies to increase their manufacturing for the women segment and boost the market growth rate.

Growing fashion consciousness

Increasing fashion consciousness among women and men is attracting several brands to increase their product portfolio in the men’s and women’s segment. Apart from the traditional luxury watch brand, recent affordable luxury watch brand are also gaining importance in the overall market.

Furthermore, the product improvement, use of social platforms to upsurge the engagement of consumer and awareness about the product launches, and adoption of the suitable distribution channels are some major factors which are expected to drive the growth rate of the luxury watch market during the forecast period of 2022-2029

Opportunities

Rising penetration of e-commerce sector

The e-commerce sector projected to witness significant growth of the luxury watch during the forecast period due to increasing penetration of e-commerce industry, smartphones and internet across the globe which increase the sales of the luxury watch. Furthermore, various facilities and attractive discounts provided by retailers of luxury watch on e-commerce platform such as, easy exchange and return, free shipping, product price comparison, and home delivery will create immerse opportunities for the growth of the luxury watch in upcoming period.

Furthermore, the growth in disposable income in emerging countries has improved the economy on a domestic level which is expected to promote the demand of the luxury watch market. It is witnessed that most first-time buyers of luxury watch opt for those watches which provide the experience of superior quality and portray a certain image in society.

Table of Contents:

Overview: this is often the primary section of the report that has an summary of the scope of products offered within the global Luxury Watch Market , segments by product and application, and size.

Competition by Player: Here, the report shows how the competition within the global Luxury Watch Market is growing or decreasing supported deep analysis of expansions, merger and acquisition deals, concentrate rate, competitive situations and trends And other subjects. It also shows how different companies are progressing within the global Luxury Watch Market in terms of revenue, production, sales, and share.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: This a part of the report is extremely important because it gives statistical also as other sorts of analysis of leading manufacturers within the global Luxury Watch Market . It assesses each and each player studied within the report on the idea of main business, margin of profit , revenue, sales, price, competitors, manufacturing base, product specification, product application, and merchandise category.

Status and Outlook by Region: The report studies the status and outlook of various regional s like North America, Asia Pacific, the MEA, Europe, and South America. All of the regional s researched about within the report are examined supported price, margin of profit , revenue, production, and sales. Here, the dimensions and CAGR of the regional s also are provided.

by Product: This section carefully analyzes all product segments of the worldwide Luxury Watch Market .

by Application: Here, various application segments of the worldwide Luxury Watch Market are taken under consideration for research study.

Forecast: It starts with revenue forecast then continues with sales, sales rate of growth , and revenue rate of growth forecasts of the worldwide Luxury Watch Market . The forecasts also are provided taking into consideration product, application, and regional segments of the worldwide Luxury Watch Market

Upstream Raw Materials: This section includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing cost structure analysis, and key raw materials analysis of the worldwide Luxury Watch Market

Strategy Analysis, Distributors: Here, the research study digs deep into behavior and other factors of downstream customers, distributors, development trends of selling channels, and channels like indirect and .

Research Findings and Conclusion: This section is solely dedicated to the conclusion and findings of the research study on the worldwide Luxury Watch Market .

Appendix: this is often the last section of the report that focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, breakdown and data triangulation, size estimation, research programs and style, research approach and methodology, and therefore the publisher’s disclaimer

