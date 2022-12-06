Business Travel Market is Expected to Grasp the Value USD 2.46 billion with Excellent CAGR by 2029, Size, Share, Dynamic Trends, Growth and Competitive Outlook

” The leading Business Travel Market report contains a specific study of the ABC industry which defines what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The market drivers and restraints have also been described using SWOT analysis. The report demonstrates important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the Business Travel Market industry by the chief market players. The universal market survey report consists of all the company profiles of the major players and brands in the market place. Business Travel Market report not only gives an advantage to develop business but also helps to outshine the competition.

Market Analysis and Size

Living in an era, in which technology has taken us to advance levels of communication, then some people question for their need for business travel at all. Skype and Video conferencing are the fantastic source to communicate when the people working remotely, but when it comes to business crunching nobody quite beats the real life human interaction due to this increase the importance of business travel. Business travel is a partition of regular tourism in which people travel for a business related purpose. In this includes business work, entertainment, transportation, accommodation, and other activities. Global business travel industry is one of the major industries with global economic contribution.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the business travel market was valued at USD 1.46 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.46 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.73 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Type (Managed Business Travel, Unmanaged Business Travel), Purpose (Marketing, Internal Meetings, Trade Shows, Product Launch, Others), Expenditure (Travel Fare, Lodging, Dining, Others), Age Group (Travelers Below 40 Years, Travelers Above 40 Years), Traveller (Group Travel, Solo Travel), Service (Transportation, Food and Lodging, Recreation Activity), Industry (Government, Corporate) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Airbnb, Inc. (US), American Express Compny (US), BCD Group (Netherland), Booking Holdings (US), CWT Solutions (US), Corporate Travel Management (Australia), Expedia, Inc. (US), Fareportal (US), Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (formerly Flight Centre Limited) (US), Wexas Travel (UK), Hogg Robinson Ltd (UK), Priceline (US), Egencia LLC (US), Frosch International Travel (UK), Ovation Travel Group (US), Travel Leaders Group (US) Market Opportunities Increase in the number of emerging markets

Increasing number of product innovations

Rise in the use of robotic technology

Increased government initiative and infrastructure investment

Market Definition

Business or corporate travel is the tourism segment which focuses on the people who travel for professional purposes or work and the related tourism purposes. In this branch also includes the meeting sector, which refers to business congresses, trade fairs, events, conferences and exhibitions

Business Travel Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand of bleisure

Bleisure travel is the form of business + leisure. The growing trend of Bleisure travel in which incorporates business offers leisure or recreational activities with pleasure elements to improve work efficiency and relieve stress. It has provided a positive growth to the market. The development of virtual reality for hotel bookings, smart hotels and personalization are all the aspects which are boosting the business travel market.

Increasing digitization and penetration towards internet of things

The growing digitization is initially influencing the global business travel market in the corporate and tourism sectors. Also, rising penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) has allowed both the travel operators and the travellers to get things done swiftly and in easy way. These factors are the major reason which are expected to drive the growth of the business travel market.

Opportunities

Usage of robotic technology

The use of robotic technology can help to reduce human-to-human touch and could help the business travel market to flourish in the upcoming future. Robotics technology is a popular trend which attract customers to hotels. In hotels, robots are used to handle luggage, clean the rooms, greet guests and provide information. Robots could be used in food preparation and foodservice positions in restaurants.

Increased government initiative and infrastructure investment

Increased government initiatives are driving the business travel market due to the expansion of the events (MICE), meetings, incentives and conferences, and the small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) sector. Also, increased infrastructure investment and quick expansion in the travel retail industry will act as market drivers and further increase valuable opportunities for the market’s growth rate.

Visit full Study Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-business-travel-market?SR

