WhatsApp is currently hoping to add quite possibly the most valuable highlights to its informing application in seemingly forever. On the off chance that you have utilized WhatsApp to impart pictures to your loved ones, you no doubt realize how the application’s pressure typically diminishes picture quality to a point where it frequently gets disappointing.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, in WhatsApp beta v2.21.14.16 for Android, the application permits you to pick between three distinctive picture quality alternatives – Auto, Best quality, and Data saver. You will actually want to discover the picture quality settings in the Storage and information menu, where it has been recorded as ‘Photograph transfer quality’.

On the off chance that you pick the ‘Auto’ setting, which is additionally suggested by the application, WhatsApp’s calculation consequently distinguishes the pressure strategy that will be reasonable for your picture. On the off chance that you utilize the ‘Best quality’ choice, the application will send across the most ideal nature of the picture.

At long last, the ‘Information saver’ alternative will utilize a forceful pressure method that will significantly lessen the size of the picture, which will be gainful for the individuals who are not in admittance to a decent organization, but rather likewise bring about helpless picture quality.

As this component is as of now in beta and is being tried, we may need to sit tight for some time before we see it as an authority update. Strikingly, WhatsApp was recently seen testing an element to send across top notch recordings also. Taking into account that individuals as a rule need to change to either Google Drive or Gmail while imparting excellent pictures and recordings to their loved ones at the present time, these new choices definitely will be a much needed development. Tell us your opinion on these updates.