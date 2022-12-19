TAC (Triacetate Cellulose) Film for Polarizer Market Is Booming Worldwide – Fujifilm, Konica Minolta, Zeon

Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The market research report meets set goals in the TAC (Triacetate Cellulose) Film for Polarizer market venture. It informs the user about the recent market trends and opportunities present in the sector.

TAC (Triacetate cellulose) film, namely triacetate cellulose film, is a film obtained by dissolving, filtering, plasticizing, injection molding, drying and other processes of powdered TAC particles. It has excellent light uniformity, transparency, and durability. Acid-base and UV resistance. The TAC film used in the production of polarizers has extremely high quality requirements. It is required to control various parameters of the production process to make the final product achieve higher flatness, excellent mechanical properties and optical properties, and the ability to control the process during the entire production process Very demanding. At present, the commonly used TAC film thickness specifications on the market are 40μm, 50μm, 57μm, 80μm, etc., among which 50μm and 80μm specifications are the most mainstream. The TAC films used in the production of polarizers can be roughly divided into two categories, namely, light plate TAC film (applied to the inner layer of the polarizer), and TAC functional film (applied to the outermost layer of the polarizer). The light plate TAC film refers to the TAC base film without any surface treatment or additional film layer, and the TAC functional film refers to the TAC film with different functions after being processed by surface treatment methods such as coating and sputtering. According to the final use purpose, common surface treatment methods include: anti-glare treatment (AG), anti-glare + low reflection treatment (AG+LR), transparent hardening + low reflection treatment (CHC+LR), transparent hardening treatment (CHC), anti-reflection treatment (AR) etc. Different surface treatment methods can meet the application requirements of different terminals. For example, CHC treatment is mostly used on touchable mobile electronic devices.

Some of the key players are:

Fujifilm, Konica Minolta, Zeon, Hyosung, SKI, Shenzhen Selen Science & Technology, China Lucky Film, New Hengdong

Research institutions are also keyed into growth with the report providing 360-degree information tidbits. The market is not new to research insights with the report providing in detail the end-users, applications, products, technology, and region. Endless research into the market has gone in to bring the share and position of the global TAC (Triacetate Cellulose) Film for Polarizer market.

New product launches, key developments, branding methods, and the firm’s portfolio are revealed in the market report. Drivers and restraints are researched thoroughly to give the user a window into the TAC (Triacetate Cellulose) Film for Polarizer market that never fails to arouse public interest. This report is a one-stop solution for the future market products launch in any foreseen event. Opening up of the market is what the report succeeds in getting to the users. The report is one up in research initiative that drives the market thrust.

Global TAC (Triacetate Cellulose) Film for Polarizer Market Segmentation:

Segmentation of the market derives infinite user response in the market to bring users up and close to the market trends. The segmentation sets out to define all the categories and various market players in this upbeat market.

Market Segmentation: By Type

Light Plate TAC Film (Applied to the Inner Layer of the Polarizer)

TAC Functional Film (Applied to the Outermost Layer of Polarizer)

Market Segmentation: By Application

LCD TV

Tablet

Mobile Phone

Touchpad

