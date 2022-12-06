Glamping Market Growth at a Rate of 12.80% by Global Business Opportunity, Applications and Future Prospects

The large scale Glamping Market report offers a broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis. With this report it becomes easy to establish and optimize each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. This market report gives company profiles, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares of each company for the forecasted period of 2022-2029. Glamping Market analysis report covers company profiling of key players in the market, carefully analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Glamping is defined as the comfortable camping with luxury-style facilities and amenities, such as Wi-fi, bars, electricity, beds, spas, bathrooms, indoor plumbing access and housekeeping services. These accommodation takes advantage of the surrounding elements, and creates eco-friendly space and sustainable tourism.

Market Analysis and Insights of Global Glamping Market

Global Glamping Market was valued at USD 2.77 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.041 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.80% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. “18-32 Years” accounts for the largest age group in the respective market owing to the major influence of social media among individuals. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behaviour.

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2019 – 2014) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered Accommodation Type (Cabins, Tents, Yurts, Tipis, Tree Houses, Plastic, Others), Area (Rural, Urban), Size (4-Person, 2-Person, Others), Land Ownership (Public, Private), End-User (Consumers, Events), Age Group (18-32 Years, 33-50 Years, 51-65 Years, Above 65 Years), Application (Kids, Teenagers, Adults) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Bushtec Safari (South Africa), Sawday’s Canopy & Stars Ltd. (UK), Huttopia (France), Wigwam Holidays Ltd (UK), ArenaCampsites (Europe), BIGHEAD glamping tents (Slovenia), Bond Fabrications (UK), Chateau Ramšak (Slovenia), Concierge Camping (UK), The Forge (UK), The Glamping Orchard (UK), Hidden Valley (India), Killarney Glamping (Ireland), Kudhva Ltd. (UK), The Lazy Olive Villa (Italy), Long Valley Yurts (UK), Loose Reins (UK), YALA luxury canvas lodges (Netherlands), Glamping Olimia Adria village (Slovenia), Teapot Lane Glamping (Ireland), YURTCAMP DEVON (UK), among others Market Opportunities Rise in the influence of social media among consumers

Increase in the income levels of individuals worldwide

Increase in the inclination towards transformational or retreat tourism

Market Scope and Global Glamping Market

Some of the major players operating in the glamping market are

Bushtec Safari (South Africa)

Sawday’s Canopy & Stars Ltd. (UK)

Huttopia (France)

Wigwam Holidays Ltd (UK)

ArenaCampsites (Europe)

BIGHEAD glamping tents (Slovenia)

Bond Fabrications (UK)

Chateau Ramšak (Slovenia)

Concierge Camping (UK)

The Forge (UK)

The Glamping Orchard (UK)

Hidden Valley (India)

Killarney Glamping (Ireland)

Kudhva Ltd. (UK)

The Lazy Olive Villa (Italy)

Long Valley Yurts (UK)

Loose Reins (UK)

YALA luxury canvas lodges (Netherlands)

Glamping Olimia Adria village (Slovenia)

Teapot Lane Glamping (Ireland)

YURTCAMP DEVON (UK)

Glamping Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers:

Social Media Influence

The rise in the influence of social media among consumers acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of glamping market. In addition, various tourism sites offering irresistible holiday packages and major discounts have a positive impact on the industry.

Outdoor Tourism

The increase in the income levels of individuals worldwide rapidly expanding outdoor tourism accelerate the market growth. The expansion of the sector is rising the demand for innovative glamping accommodations, including villas, lodges, treehouses, tents, cabins and tipis.

Transformational or Retreat Tourism

The increase in the inclination towards transformational or retreat tourism further influence the market over the forecast period. The availability of customized services, such as wellness treatments at campsites attracting wider consumer base assists in the market growth.

Additionally, use of the glamping to reduce environmental pressure on destinations, change in consumer preferences and growing popularity of eco-tourism positively impacts the glamping market.

Opportunities

Furthermore, development of modern-style yurts and luxury multi-story tree houses with premium amenities extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, increase in the government initiatives to upgrade tourism-related infrastructure will further expand the market.

Restraints/Challenges

On the other hand, rise in the popularity of recreational vehicles among population is expected to obstruct market growth. Also, busy working schedule is projected to challenge the glamping market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This glamping market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on glamping market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Glamping Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Glamping Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Glamping Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Glamping Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the Glamping Market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Glamping Market submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The report lists the major players in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market

