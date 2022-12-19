Hosted Video Surveillance Market to Exhibit a Striking CAGR Growth of 9.10% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Scenario, Challenges and Industry Growth Analysis

This report provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, materials, limits, and advancements. By thinking from the customer’s perspective, a team of researchers, forecasters, analysts and industry experts work carefully to formulate this market report. Furthermore, it works to determine the impact of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. This gives more accurate understanding of the market landscape, issues that may affect the industry in the future, and how to best position specific brands. The universal This market report helps to develop a successful marketing strategy for the business and acts as a backbone to the business.

Hosted Video Surveillance Market Analysis and Size

Hosted video surveillance system is a security system which captures videos and images streamed to a video provider or third-party company for management and storage. Cloud-based video surveillance systems are mainly used in the commercial sector, including hotels, retail stores, malls, hotels, retail stores and warehouses to detect crime, decrease inventory loss and ensure staff safety, through 3600 seamless surveillance solutions. These advanced wireless system are employed in the defence industry for assets and border surveillance in homeland security missions.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the hosted video surveillance market was valued at USD 34,294.30 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 68,836.68 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Hosted Video Surveillance Market Scope and Segmentation

REPORT METRIC DETAILS Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2020 (Customizable to 2014 – 2019) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million, Volumes in Units, Pricing in USD Segments Covered System (Analog Video Surveillance System, I.P. Video Surveillance System), Hardware (Cameras, Monitors, Storage Devices, and Accessories), Software (Video Analytics, Video Management System), Services (Video Surveillance-as-a-Service, Installation & Maintenance Services), End User (Infrastructure, Commercial, Military and Defence, Residential, Public Facility and Industrial) Countries Covered U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America Market Players Covered Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Honeywell International Inc (U.S.), Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH (Germany), NICE (Israel) , Teledyne FLIR LLC (U.S.), Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Pelco (U.S.), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Avigilon Corporation (Canada), The Infinova Group (U.S.), Verkada Inc.(U.S.), Dahua Technology Co., Ltd (China), Napco Security Technologies (U.S.), D-Link Corporation (Taiwan), Mobotix (Germany)

Market Definition

Hosted video surveillance system is a system which captures videos and images, which can be stored, compressed or sent over communication networks. This system can be used in any condition. The hosted video surveillance are necessary for all organizations globally. Financial institutions, Governments, enterprises, and healthcare organizations are anticipated and required to have a certain level of monitoring and security measures.

Hosted Video Surveillance Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing security concerns

Hosted video surveillance finds wide use in the security industry to prevent criminal and terrorist activities. Governments are investing considerably in the development of the most sophisticated surveillance networks and increasing their utilization to reinforce the fight against counterterrorism operations and street crimes.

Surging Product Launches

Additionally, the surging product launches and other innovations by market players further offer numerous growth opportunities within the market. For instance, Dahua Technology company is a Chinese supplier of video surveillance services and products which has launched Imou Ranger IQ, Imou V8i Smart Lock, and Imou Wireless Security System in the market. Imou V8i Smart Lock features 3D A.I. facial recognition technology to attain more security, allowing users to lead a relaxed, convenient life and free their hands of keys.

Opportunities

Technological Advancement

Hosted video surveillance technology has seen numerous advancements, the most important feature of this video surveillance being 3D virtualization. The advanced hosted surveillance systems are equipped with camcorders, alarms, motion sensors, fire detectors, access controls, and other features. This makes the hosted video surveillance perfect for the public surveillance. They can also be used for the neighbourhood, building, workplace, or home video surveillance.

Furthermore, emerging new markets and rise in strategic collaborations will also act as market drivers and further increase the valuable opportunities for the market’s growth rate.

Restraints/ Challenges

Rise in the number of cloud-storage

The increase in cloud-storage users has made this hosted video surveillance system more beneficial. They can easily be misused by data leakage or unauthorized access. Hence, these factors are the major factor which may be challenging to the surveillance system providers.

However, Intrusion of privacy, high investment cost, lack of awareness about the effectiveness of public security systems, and lack of skilled workforce to handle complex I.P. cameras tend to restrain the demand and obstruct the growth of the hosted video surveillance market.

This hosted video surveillance market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the hosted video surveillance market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Impact and Current Market Scenario of Raw Material Shortage and Shipping Delays

Data Bridge Market Research offers a high-level analysis of the market and delivers information by keeping in account the impact and current market environment of raw material shortage and shipping delays. This translates into assessing strategic possibilities, creating effective action plans, and assisting businesses in making important decisions.

Apart from the standard report, we also offer in-depth analysis of the procurement level from forecasted shipping delays, distributor mapping by region, commodity analysis, production analysis, price mapping trends, sourcing, category performance analysis, supply chain risk management solutions, advanced benchmarking, and other services for procurement and strategic support.

Expected Impact of Economic Slowdown on the Pricing and Availability of Products

When economic activity slows, industries begin to suffer. The forecasted effects of the economic downturn on the pricing and accessibility of the products are taken into account in the market insight reports and intelligence services provided by DBMR. With this, our clients can typically keep one step ahead of their competitors, project their sales and revenue, and estimate their profit and loss expenditures.

Recent Development

Hikvision launched a flow control solution that utilizes deep learning algorithm and 3D binocular stereo vision to count the number of people entering and leaving a building In May 2020. When pre-defined capacity thresholds are exceeded, it sends real-time alerts thus, helping retail stores and other business owners maintain social distancing.

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Competitive Landscape and Hosted Video Surveillance Market Share Analysis

Hosted video surveillance market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to hosted video surveillance market.

Global Hosted Video Surveillance Market Scope and Market Size

Hosted video surveillance market is segmented on the basis of system, hardware, software, services and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of system, the hosted video surveillance market is segmented into analog video surveillance system, IP video surveillance system. On the basis of hardware, the hosted video surveillance market is segmented into cameras, monitors, storage devices, and accessories. On the basis of software, the hosted video surveillance market is segmented into video analytics, video management system. On the basis of services, the hosted video surveillance market is segmented into video surveillance-as-a-service, installation & maintenance services. On the basis of end user, the hosted video surveillance market is segmented into infrastructure, commercial, military & defense, residential, public facility and industrial.

However, high cost of Hosted Video Surveillance products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global Hosted Video Surveillance market over the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global Hosted Video Surveillance market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2027 and what will the growth rate be What are the key market trends? What is driving Hosted Video Surveillance Market? What are the challenges to market growth? Who are the key vendors in Market space? What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Hosted Video Surveillance Market ? What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Hosted Video Surveillance Market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Hosted Video Surveillance market?

Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

