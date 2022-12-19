Camping Furniture Market is Expected to be Growing at a CAGR of 5.17% during the Forecast Period of 2022-2029

The camping furniture market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 5.17% during the forecast period of 2022-2029 and will reach a market value of USD 326.52 million by 2029.

Camping furniture refers to portable furniture such as stools, chairs, and tables. Cots and hammocks are relaxing furniture which are often used for camping. Camping is an outdoor activity and people often take this furniture’s with them to make their life a bit comfort in the woods or in the hills

The increasing preferences towards health and being physically active outdoors is the major factor accelerating the growth of the camping furniture market in the forecast period of 2022-2029. Furthermore, rising number of outdoor activities such as camping, fishing, rock climbing, kayaking, and others and changing lifestyle of the people coupled with rising levels of income are also expected to drive the growth of the camping furniture market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

However, unfavorable weather conditions along with rising global temperature restrains the camping furniture market in the forecast period of 2022-2029, whereas, rapid urbanization along with rising number of geriatric population will challenge market growth in the above mentioned forecast period.

Global Camping Furniture Market Scope and Market Size

The camping furniture market is segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the camping furniture market is segmented into camping chairs and stools, camping cots and hammocks, camping tables, and others.

Based on distribution channel, the camping furniture market is segmented into offline and online.

Camping Furniture Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the camping furniture market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe is dominating the camping furniture due to the rising awareness among the people regarding the benefits of outdoor recreation and nature tourism in the region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region due to the rising number of outdoor recreational activities along with growing number of young population in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

