Tofu and Tempeh Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 16.22 billion by 2029

The tofu and tempeh market which was valued at USD 5.12 billion in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 16.22 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 15.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Tofu and tempeh producers have increased production across their manufacturing facilities in recent years. Aside from that, soy-based food materials like tempeh and tofu are gaining popularity in the market. From farming to advertising, soy-based foods such as tofu and tempeh provide an economic advantage.

Drivers:

Tofu and tempeh has emerged as a significant substitute for dairy cheese

Increasing public awareness of the health benefits of tofu and tempeh, such as their high calcium and protein content, is a factor driving the growth of the targeted market. Obesity and cholesterol problems are becoming more prevalent worldwide due to changes in eating habits. Consumers are becoming more health conscious, which is increasing demand for and consumption of tofu and tempeh.

Tofu and tempeh has emerged as a significant substitute for dairy cheese and is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Furthermore, technological advancements in cheese production and increasing quality are a few of the factors driving the market.

The growing trend of veganism is influencing market growth

Consumers’ willingness to spend money on plant based foods has skyrocketed. Furthermore, there has been an increase in the desire for food alternatives. Several vegan cheese brands are promoting and encouraging consumers to get essential nutrients from plant-based foods. Changes in the food industry, as well as changes in consumption habits, are contributing to the growth of the Tofu and Tempeh market.

The vegan cheese industry’s rise is fuelled by rising disposable income, changing tastes and preferences, and increased adoption of the western lifestyle. Other market growth drivers include an increase in the global vegan population and growing concerns about animal safety and health. The increased focus of manufacturers on product offerings will provide the market with even more profitable growth potential.

Opportunity

The growing preference for tofu and tempeh by lactose-intolerant people is further fuelling the market. Adding value-added products, such as flavoured milk varieties with low-sugar and fat-free content, also propels market growth. Soy milk-based infant formulas are also gaining popularity due to their high nutritional content, which helps children avoid neurodevelopment disorders. Furthermore, the rising demand for soy milk in the personal care sector for producing soaps, creams, and lotions is catalysing the market. The COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020 has also increased demand for soy milk.

COVID-19 Impact on Tofu and Tempeh Market

Consumers stacked products with high nutritional value to keep them healthy during the pandemic period. As a result, sales were stabilised to some extent because of the pandemic, consumers have adjusted to a new normal lifestyle and as a result, and an increasing number of consumers prefer quick and nutritious snacking options. COVID-19 opened the door for a slew of new private firms to enter the market in order to meet the ongoing demand.

Global Tofu and Tempeh Market Scope

Source

Soybean

Multigrain

Others

Flavour

Plain

Herbs

Spice

Product

Frozen

Fresh

Ready-to-Eat

Type

Concentrates

Isolates

Textured

Category

Silken

Regular

Firm

Extra-Firm

Super-Firm

Application

Hotels

Restraunts and Catering

Food Processing

Household

Others

