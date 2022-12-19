Freeze-Dried Products Market is Expected to Reach the Value of USD 15.85 billion by 2029

The freeze-dried products market was valued at USD 10.33 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 15.85 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

As customers become more health-conscious, the demand for nutritious yet delicious products has increased. Furthermore, the growing development of the product supply chain is propelling market growth. To expand their operations to include e-commerce channels, major supermarket chains are now collaborating with third-party online delivery companies.

Freeze-Dried Products Market Dynamics

Drivers

Customer preference for healthy eating habits due to rise in chronic diseases

The rise in on-the-go snack consumption is fuelling the global freeze dried products market’s growth. Growing consumer awareness of the health risks associated with junk food consumption, such as heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic diseases, is expected to drive global demand for freeze dried products market. A rise in customer preference for healthy eating habits and a busy lifestyle is one of the key trends in the global freeze dried products market. Freeze dried products are becoming a larger part of people’s diets worldwide, propelling the global freeze-dried products market forward.

Customers changing dynamics is leading to product improvisation

Increasing per capita earnings of customers as a result of modernization and a wider base of employed people is one of the most important stimulating substances for market development. People in their mid-thirties to mid-forties have increased their spending on freeze dried products. Increasing funds for developing inventive class offerings, as well as the inventiveness begun by the most important companies for product branding, are expected to deliver an up word push to the market.

Opportunities

With a shift in customer personal conduct standards, freeze dried products may emerge as an alternative to undeniable suppers. The essence of snacks is changing as empowered customers increasingly seek delicious, nourishing, and cost-effective food alternatives to fuel their hectic lifestyles. A growing number of government initiatives are raising consumer awareness and preferences for freeze-dried products around the world.

Many government organizations have begun promoting healthy living habits and urging people to reconsider their dietary strategies in response to the rising prevalence of obesity epidemics.

COVID-19 Impact on Freeze-Dried Products Market

The COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions in the global supply chain, with customers increasingly shifting to the ambient sector. Consumers like this category’s long shelf life because it allows them to stock their pantries. As a result, the global freeze-dried food fruit market has seen a significant increase, particularly during peak purchasing months.

Food supply chains have shown remarkable resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Globally, the impact on agricultural sectors such as fresh products, followed by intermediate products such as freeze-dried products, is minimal. Indeed, consumer demand for ready-to-eat convenience products has increased.

Global Freeze-Dried Products Market Scope

Type

Freeze-Dried Fruit

Freeze-Dried Vegetable

Freeze-Dried Beverage

Freeze-Dried Dairy Products

Freeze-Dried Meat & Seafood

Prepared Foods

Application

Grocery

Supermarket

Online Food Shopping

Competitive Landscape and Freeze-Dried Products Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the freeze-dried products market are:

DSM (Netherlands)

Kambly SA (Switzerland)

Mondelez Interational (US)

PepsiCo (US)

The Kraft Heinz Company (US)

Annie’s Homegrown, Inc. (US)

