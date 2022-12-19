Specialty Food and Beverage Market is Expected to Reach USD 373.53 billion by 2029

The Specialty Food and Beverage Market was valued at USD 150.86 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 373.53 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 12.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Functional Food Ingredients are expected to witness high growth in the ingredient segments of the market owing to the rise in awareness regarding health benefits of functional beverage. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.
With the rise in trend of sports and fitness activities such as yoga and aerobics, an increase in the popularity of the specialty food and beverage is being witnessed. Colours, emulsifiers, preservatives, high-intensity sweeteners, enzymes, proteins, and flavour enhancers, among others are some of the most commonly used specialty food ingredients.
Specialty Food and Beverage Market Dynamics
Drivers
Inclination towards Healthy Lifestyle
The increase in the consumer preference for dietary improvements acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of specialty food and beverage market. The rise in trend of leading a healthy lifestyle among all age groups shifting to healthy and innovative approach have a positive impact on the industry.
Prevalence of Obesity
The increase in the prevalence of obesity among population further influences the market. People reaching out to dieticians and nutritionists providing customized diet plans with the aim of losing weight helps in the market growth.
Awareness Regarding Healthy Lifestyle
The rise in the awareness regarding the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle, accelerate the market growth. The prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, among others is encouraging people to adopt specialty food and beverages.
Additionally, change in lifestyle, increase in the disposable income and rise in awareness regarding the benefits of the nutrition plan positively affect the specialty food and beverage market.
Opportunities
Furthermore, increase in consumption of processed food and increase in the number of beverage and functional drinks sales extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Also, rise in number of end-use applications will further expand the market.
COVID-19 Impact on Specialty Food and Beverage Market
COVID-19 had a negative impact on several industries. However, specialty food and beverage market witnessed a significant growth during this period. During the lockdown imposed by the government for restricting the spread of the coronavirus disease, most of the population took keen interest in adopting health diets. People are adopting health supplements to increase their immunity with the increasing health complications. The rise in the emphasis on good health is going to keep increasing the growth of the market in the post pandemic scenario.
Global Specialty Food and Beverage Market Scope and Market Size
Ingredient
- Functional Food Ingredients
- Sugar Substitutes
- Flavors
- Colors
- Enzymes
- FandB Starter Cultures
Application
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Dairy and Frozen Foods
- Convenience Foods
- Oil and Fats
- Others
Competitive Landscape and Specialty Food and Beverage Market Share Analysis
Some of the major players operating in the specialty food and beverage market are
- Cargill Incorporated (US)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- DSM (Netherlands)
- Orkla (Norway)
- GC Rieber (India)
- Epax (Norway)
