Soy Protein Concentrate Market Scenario Covering Trends, Opportunities, and Growth Forecast During 2022-2028

The global Soy Protein Concentrate market is expected to grow in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 5,512.15 million by 2028. The increasing demand for soy protein concentrate in different industries for different functions is a driver for growth in the global soy protein concentrate market.

Scope of the Market and Global Soy Protein Concentrate Market

The major companies operating in the global soy protein concentrate market are Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, ADM, THE VINCENT CORPORATION, Wilmar International Ltd, Batory Foods, Nordic Soya Oy, Aminola, CROWN SOYA PROTEIN GROUP, Solbar Ningbo Protein Technology Co. , Ltd, “Sodrugestvo” Group of Companies, Victoria Group, Yuwang, Shandong Yuxin Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Gushen Biotechnology Group Co., Ltd., Arshine Pharmaceutical Co., Limited, Tianwei Biotech Group Co., Ltd., Foodchem International Corporation, Sun Nutrafoods, Nutra Foods Ingredients, Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH, Akola Chemicals, DSM, Bunge Limited, Muby Chemicals, Köster Marine Proteins GmbH, European Ingredients Supply & Services BV, ET-Chem, and Sonic Biochem.DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Regional Analysis for the Soy Protein Concentrate Market

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc. . ) .)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

