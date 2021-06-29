The American, who has won four gold awards in tennis, the latest in ladies’ singles in 2012, said she chose not to go to Tokyo for an assortment of reasons.

“I’m really not on the Olympic rundown, not that I’m mindful of,” the 39-year-old told columnists at Wimbledon on Sunday. “Assuming this is the case, then, at that point I shouldn’t be on it.”

Williams won gold in the London Games, beating Maria Sharapova in the last, and won in pairs in Sydney in 2000, Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012 with sister Venus Williams.

There’s a great deal of reasons that I settled on my Olympic choice,” she said. “I would truly prefer not to – I don’t want to go into them today. Perhaps one more day. Sorry.

“I have not considered everything. In the past [the Olympics] has been a magnificent spot for me. I truly haven’t considered everything, so I will keep not considering everything.”

Williams starts her mission for an eighth Wimbledon title and a record-rising to 24th Grand Slam title when she plays Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus on Tuesday.

The withdrawal of Naomi Osaka for psychological well-being reasons and 2019 hero Simona Halep as a result of injury has additionally opened the draw during the current year’s occasion.

Yet, Williams, cultivated 6th during the current year’s Championships, said she will be underestimating nothing.

“I believe that the ladies’ draw is so profound, in any case who you play,” she said. “You truly need to show up at this point.

“There could be no longer matches that will be a certain stroll through. You simply need to truly have your head in, have your game on.”