Thermal Ceramics Market CAGR of 8.48%, Future Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Overview and Forecast by 2029

Thermal ceramics market will reach at an estimated value of USD 1.93 billion and grow at a rate of 8.48% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Growing need for energy savings is a vital factor driving the growth of thermal ceramics market.

Thermal ceramics are the type of substances/materials which are used for maintaining the thermal temperatures and insulated temperatures in various refractories. These ceramics are used for maintaining high levels of temperature without combusting or producing any toxic exhumes.

High growth potential in non-metallic minerals is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising rapid infrastructural development in emerging economies of APAC, rising demand for thermal ceramics as high-temperature insulation materials for linings in industrial heaters and furnaces and increasing demand for power generation and mining and metal processing and increasing demand for furnaces and boilers from various end-use industries, including metal, glass, and cement are the major factors among others driving the thermal ceramics market. Moreover, rising development of low bio-persistent materials, increasing need for recycling of refractories and rising research and development activities in the market will further create new opportunities for the thermal ceramics market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND THERMAL CERAMICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Thermal ceramics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to thermal ceramics market.

The major players covered in the thermal ceramics market report are 3M, Unifrax, YESO INSULATING PRODUCTS COMPANY LIMITED, ISOLITE INSULATING PRODUCTS CO., LTD., Promat International NV, CeramTec, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Rath-Group, BNZ Materials, LUYANG ENERGY-SAVING MATERIALS CO.,LTD., BNZ Materials, IBIDEN and Pyrotek. among other domestic and global players.

Based on type, the thermal ceramics market is segmented into ceramic fibers and insulation bricks. Ceramic fibers have been further segmented into vitreous alumina-silica ceramic fiber, low bio-persistent ceramic fibers and polycrystalline ceramic fibers. Vitreous alumina-silica ceramic fiber has been further sub segmented into refractory ceramic fibers (RCF).

Based on end-user industry, the thermal ceramics market is segmented into mining & metal processing, chemical & petrochemical, manufacturing, power generation and other.

The thermal ceramics market is also segmented on the basis of temperature range into 650-1000○C, 1000-1400 ○C and 1400-1600 ○C.

Thermal Ceramics Market: Regional Analysis Includes:

Thermal ceramics market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, end-user industry and temperature range as referenced above.

The countries covered in the thermal ceramics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the thermal ceramics market due to rising steel production due to the growth of the end-use industries in countries, such as India and Japan, rising oil and gas industry, rising consumption of renewable energy, rising rapid infrastructural development in emerging economies, rising demand for thermal ceramics as high-temperature insulation materials for linings in industrial heaters and furnaces and increasing demand for power generation and mining and metal processing in this region. North America is the second largest region in terms of growth in thermal ceramics market due to rising number of infrastructure projects and increasing demand for furnaces and boilers from various end-use industries, including metal, glass, and cement in this region. Europe is the expected region in terms of growth in thermal ceramics market due to increasing consumption of renewable energy in this region.

The country section of the thermal ceramics market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

