Water-based Adhesive Market Analysis by Product Type, Applications, Regions, Countries, Industry Size, Opportunities and Forecast

Water-based adhesive market is expected to be growing at a growth rate of 10.8% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Water-based adhesive market report analyses the growth, which is currently being increasing due to the growing demand for printing inks and flexible packaging.

The major players covered in the water-based adhesive market report are Bostik, Ashland, DowDuPont, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., MAPEI S.p.A., 3M, Sika AG, Pidilite Industries Ltd., H.B. Fuller Company, Permabond LLC, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Akzo Nobel N.V., SCIGRIP, Franklin International, Reynolds Co., Dymax Corporation, LORD Corporation, Jowat SE, Sealock Ltd, KLEIBERIT, Faclcon Chemicals LLC., Paramelt, PPG Industries Inc. and ARDEX Group, among others. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Water-based Adhesive, also called as Water-borne Adhesive is generally made from soluble synthetic or natural polymers. They are either made naturally or from man-made materials. The adhesives are also used in essential techniques for example sewing, mechanical fastening, and thermal bonding. Adhesive tapes, glue, and sticky tac, and are also used in making envelopes, stamps production, bookbinding, labelling of soft drinks, consumer and assembly applications.

Water-based adhesives are chemical compounds, developing mixtures of water, polymer, other additives and are available in powder or liquid form too. The water-based adhesives are used to bond different substrates in several applications, such as paper and packaging, tapes and labels, woodworking, building and construction, and automotive and transportation., etc. These adhesives are wet bonding, hence at least one component has to be water permeable to allow water to escape from the bond line. Due to its flexibility and quick setting time, major characteristics of water-based adhesives are made from the paper and packaging, building and construction, automotive and woodworking.

Water-based Adhesive Market Scope and Market Size

Water-based adhesive market is segmented on the basis of resin type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on resin Type, the water-based adhesive market is segmented into acrylics, polyvinyl acetate emulsion, ethylene vinyl acetate emulsion, polyurethane dispersions, chloroprene rubber latex, others. Others is further segmented into polyvinylpyrrolidone, cellulose ethers, methylcellulose, modified silyl, butadiene-acrylonitrile, dextrin/starch-based adhesives and casein, Polychloroprene adhesives.

Based on application, the water-based adhesive market is segmented into paper and packaging, woodworking, tapes and labels, automotive and transportation, building and construction, others.

WATER-BASED ADHESIVE MARKET COUNTRY LEVEL ANALYSIS

Water-based adhesive market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, resin type, and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the water-based adhesive market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific dominates the water-based adhesive market because of the fastest-growing consumer markets of China, India, and other Asia Pacific countries. This large population is projected to become an increasingly important driver for industries such as paper & packaging, woodworking, building & construction, and automotive & transportation in the forecast period.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key questions answered in the report:

What will the market development pace of Water-based Adhesive market?

What are the key factors driving the Global Water-based Adhesive market?

Who are the key manufacturers in market space?

What are the market openings, market hazard and market outline of the market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Water-based Adhesive market?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of Water-based Adhesive market?

What are the Water-based Adhesive market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Water-based Adhesive industries?

What are deals, income, and value examination by types and utilizations of the market?

What are deals, income, and value examination by areas of enterprises?

Major Points Covered in TOC:

Water-based Adhesive Market Overview: It incorporates six sections, research scope, significant makers covered, market fragments by type, Water-based Adhesive market portions by application, study goals, and years considered.

Water-based Adhesive Market Landscape: Here, the opposition in the Worldwide Water-based Adhesive Market is dissected, by value, income, deals, and piece of the pie by organization, market rate, cutthroat circumstances Landscape, and most recent patterns, consolidation, development, obtaining, and portions of the overall industry of top organizations.

Water-based Adhesive Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, driving players of the worldwide Water-based Adhesive market are considered dependent on deals region, key items, net edge, income, cost, and creation.

Water-based Adhesive Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this segment, the report examines about net edge, deals, income, creation, portion of the overall industry, CAGR, and market size by locale. Here, the worldwide Water-based Adhesive Market is profoundly examined based on areas and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.

Water-based Adhesive Application or End User: This segment of the exploration study shows how extraordinary end-client/application sections add to the worldwide Water-based Adhesive Market.

Water-based Adhesive Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the report, the creators have zeroed in on creation and creation esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate by type.

Water-based Adhesive Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the report where the discoveries of the investigators and the finish of the exploration study are given.

