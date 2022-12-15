Diesel Bottled (Aftermarket) Fuel Additives Market to Witness Promising CAGR Growth of 6.5% by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market will witness a CAGR of 6.5% for the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Growth in demand for diesel bottled fuel additives, particularly in developing economies such as India and China, increasing use of specialty fuel additives for a wide range of end user applications such as gasoline/petrol additives, marine fuel additives, and others and surge in industrialization, particularly in developing countries are the major factors driving the growth of the diesel bottled fuel additives market.

Diesel fuel additives are chemicals that are soluble in diesel fuel and are added in small amounts to improve or enhance the properties of diesel. Fuel additives are compounds that have been developed to improve the quality and efficiency of the fuels used in automobiles. They raise the octane rating of a fuel or act as corrosion inhibitors or lubricants, allowing higher compression ratios to be used for greater efficiency and power.

Diesel fuel additives are chemicals that are soluble in diesel fuel and are added in small amounts to improve or enhance the properties of diesel. Fuel additives are compounds that have been developed to improve the quality and efficiency of the fuels used in automobiles. They raise the octane rating of a fuel or act as corrosion inhibitors or lubricants, allowing higher compression ratios to be used for greater efficiency and power.

Some of the major players operating in the diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market Afton Chemical, The Lubrizol Corporation, Dorf Ketal Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd., Innospec, Chevron Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Clariant, Infineum International Limited., Eurenco., Total, BASF SE, Buckman., DOVER CHEMICAL CORPORATION, Exxon Mobil Corporation, NewMarket Corporation, LANXESS, Cummins Inc.,, Baker Hughes Company, Croda International Plc., San Nopco Limited and Harmony Additive Pvt. Ltd. among others.

GLOBAL DIESEL BOTTLED (AFTERMARKET) FUEL ADDITIVES MARKET SCOPE AND MARKET SIZE

Diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market is segmented on the basis of type and end use industry. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the global diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market is segmented into cetane improver, cold flow improver, corrosion inhibitor, anti-icing, combustion improver, deposit control, antioxidants and others.

On the basis of end use industry, the global diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market is segmented into automotive, oil and gas and others.

DIESEL BOTTLED (AFTERMARKET) FUEL ADDITIVES MARKET COUNTRY LEVEL ANALYSIS

The diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type and end use industry as referenced above.

The countries covered in the diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the diesel bottled fuel additives market and will maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to increased investment by the region’s major stakeholders. Due to the growth and expansion of end user verticals in this region, high economic growth in emerging countries, and rising disposable income, Asia-Pacific will continue to experience significant gains during this period.

The country section of the diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

