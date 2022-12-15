Wood Adhesives Market Is Expected to Reach Highest CAGR of 3.9% with Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Insights & Competitive Analysis by 2028

By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of formulating Wood Adhesives Market research report is commenced with the expert advice. This industry report contains a chapter on the global Wood Adhesives Market and all its linked companies with their profiles, which presents valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. This market report makes organization armed with data and information generated by sound research methods. Wood Adhesives Market document contains complete background analysis of industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market.

The wood adhesives market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 3.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on wood adhesives market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increasing engineered wood-based panel production is escalating the growth of wood adhesives market.

The major players covered in wood adhesives market report are 3M, Ashland, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Avery Dennison Corporation, Adhesives Research, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Bostik, W.F. Taylor, LLC, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Akzo Nobel N.V., Shanghai Donghe Adhesive Co.,Ltd., Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC, BASF SE among other domestic and global players.

Wood adhesive refers to adhesive that assists in bonding pieces of wood together. They usually used in furniture, shipbuilding, arts and crafts among others. Some of the most common wood adhesives are hide glue, epoxy, PVA glue and polyurethane among others. These adhesives are designed keeping in mind that there should be no gaps between wooden parts and are water resistant.

The extensive use of adhesive during their manufacturing process of engineered wood-based panels such as oriented strand board, particle board and plywood as they are produced by binding veneers with adhesive acts as one of the major factors driving the wood adhesives market. The rise in the demand for eco-friendly and green furniture, growing concerns among people regarding the abatement of trees and global warming and high demand of engineered wood-based panels among populations accelerate the wood adhesives market growth. The use of adhesive in house production and adhesive production is being a part of wood-based panel manufacturing in the woodworking industry further influences the wood adhesives market. Additionally, rapid urbanization, increase in disposable income, change in consumer lifestyle, increasing construction activities and infrastructural development positively affects the wood adhesives market. Furthermore, advancement in the product and application extend profitable opportunities to the wood adhesives market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

WOOD ADHESIVES MARKET SCOPE AND MARKET SIZE

The wood adhesives market is segmented on the basis of product, resin type, technology and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the wood adhesives market is segmented into urea-formaldehyde, melamine urea-formaldehyde, phenol-formaldehyde, isocyanate, polyurethane, polyvinyl acetate and soy-based wood adhesive.

On the basis of resin type, the wood adhesives market is segmented into natural and synthetic.

On the basis of technology, the wood adhesives market is segmented into solvent- based, water- based and solventless.

On the basis of application, the wood adhesives market is segmented into flooring and desks, plywood, furniture, cabinet, particle board and windows and doors.

Wood Adhesives Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Wood Adhesives market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, material type, end user and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Wood Adhesives market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the high demand for fiber cement Wood Adhesives within the region. Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the prominent presence of fiber cement Wood Adhesives market players within the region. Moreover, the high requirement for the residential and commercial building construction also boosts the regional demand.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

