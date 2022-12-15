Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) Market Is Projected to Reach USD 2.22 Billion with CAGR of 5.23% By 2029

Global Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) Market was valued at USD 1.47 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.22 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Market Definition

Bio-based polyethylene (PE) is a renewable substitute for fossil polyethylene (PE). Polymer produced from renewable feedback such as sugarcane is termed as bio-based polyethylene. They are widely used in applications such as food and beverages, household care, agriculture and industry, cosmetics and others.

The research examines the key players in the Global Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) Market in detail, focusing on their market share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and other factors. It also sheds light on the vendor landscape, helping players to foresee future competitive movements in the global Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) business.

Some of the major players operating in the bio-based polyethylene (PE) market are

Dupont (U.S.)

SOLVAY (Belgium)

DAIKIN (Japan)

Dow (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

H.B. Fuller Company (U.S.)

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION (U.S.)

Sealed Air (U.S.)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Arkema (France)

LyondellBasell (Netherlands)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.)

Mitsui Chemicals Inc., (Japan)

Braskem (Brazil)

TotalEnergies (France)

Novamont SpA (Italy)

Biome Bioplastics (UK)

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (Thailand)

KURARAY CO., LTD. (Japan)

BIO-BASED POLYETHYLENE (PE) MARKET DYNAMICS

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Increased Focus Towards Environment Friendly Products

The bio-based polyethylene (PE) has a number of advantages, including being 100 percent recyclable and carbon neutral, which has led to its significant acceptance. The growing focus on sustainable packaging is expected to drive bio-based polyethylene (PE) demand over the anticipated period. Furthermore, the introduction of bio-based polymers as an environmentally acceptable alternative to traditional plastics to help reduce fossil fuel usage will spur business expansion. Owing to the product’s environmental-friendly properties, the market is estimated to have an accelerated growth over forecast period.

Increased Utilization of Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE)

The increased use of bio-based polyethylene (PE) colorants and compounds in pharmaceutical and medical applications will accelerate the overall market growth. Furthermore, rising beauty product production in developing nations is expected to be a major driver over the forecast period. The increasing usage across packaging applications such as carry bags, plastic films, and bottles will further propel the bio-based polyethylene (PE) market growth rate.

Furthermore, the high expenditure on digital technologies and an increase in e-commerce sales of cosmetics and personal care items will drive demand for sustainable packaging choices, resulting in market value growth. The shifting consumer lifestyle and the increasing awareness towards sustainable packaging around the world are projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Regulations and Developments

Furthermore, the implementation of stringent rules and regulations regarding the use of single-use plastics to curb pollution extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the technological developments majorly in hydraulic fracturing will further create market growth prospects for the bio-based polyethylene (PE) market.

Restraints/Challenges

Availability of Substitutes

The bio-based polyethylene (PE) market growth is likely to be hampered by the emergence of various alternatives such as bio-based polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polylactic acid (PLA), and PEF polyethylene furanoate (PEF). The availability of these alternatives reduces the market demand for the bio-based polyethylene (PE).

GLOBAL BIO-BASED POLYETHYLENE (PE) MARKET SCOPE

The bio-based polyethylene (PE) market is segmented on the basis of type, material and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

HDPE

LLDPE

LDPE

Material

Rigid

Flexible

Application

Agriculture and Industry

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Household Care

Personal Care

Textiles

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, material type, end user and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the high demand for fiber cement Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) within the region.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the prominent presence of fiber cement Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) market players within the region. Moreover, the high requirement for the residential and commercial building construction also boosts the regional demand.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Question Answered in Report.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) Market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the current CAGR of the Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) Market?

What are the Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the highest competitors in Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?

What is the Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

Table of Contents:

Global Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) Market Research Report 2022-2029

Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) Market Research Report 2022-2029 Chapter 1: Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) Market Overview

Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) Market Overview Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Economic Impact on Industry Chapter 3: Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) Market Competition by Manufacturers

Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) Market Competition by Manufacturers Chapter 4: Global Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) Production, Revenue (Value) Chapter 5 : Global Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

: Global Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Global Market Analysis by Application Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Manufacturing Cost Analysis Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Chapter 10 : Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Chapter 11: Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) Market Effect Factors Analysis

Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) Market Effect Factors Analysis Chapter 12: Global Bio-Based Polyethylene (PE) Market Forecast

