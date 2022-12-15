Automotive Lubricant Market Size to Surpass USD 116.23 Billion with CAGR of 5.40 % by 2029

Global Automotive Lubricant Market was valued at USD 76.31 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 116.23 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Some of the major players operating in the automotive lubricant market are

Dupont (U.S.)

SOLVAY (Belgium)

DAIKIN (Japan)

Dow (U.S.)

Halocarbon, LLC (U.S.)

Freudenberg SE (Germany)

The Chemours Company (U.S.)

Metalubgroup (Israel)

M&I Materials Limited (U.K)

Nye Lubricants, Inc. (U.S.)

Lubrilog (France)

ECCO Gleittechnik GmbH (Germany)

HUSK-ITT Corporation (U.S.)

Setral Chemie GmbH (Germany)

IKV Tribology Ltd (Germany)

AUTOMOTIVE LUBRICANT MARKET DYNAMICS

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

High Demand Across Automotive Industry

The increasing demand for engine oils, brake fluids, and transmission fluids is estimated to carve a way for the growth of the market. The global market is driven by rising demand for automotive lubricants in passenger automobiles, which is driving the global market.

Advancements in Lubricants

Nano-lubricants are an advanced development in the automobile lubricant sector, formed by combining nanoparticles with lubricants. Carbon-based nanoparticles added to automobile lubricants increase anti-wear qualities while also lowering frictional resistance in the engine. The nano-lubricants lower frictional resistance while also increasing the engine’s load-carrying capability. Nano lubricants also have a tendency to “settle out” from liquid lubricants, necessitating substantial study to ensure their steady and effective manufacture. Therefore, the nano-lubricants are projected to bolster market growth.

Furthermore, the surging disposable income of the people coupled with the increasing automotive industry, will further propel the growth rate of automotive lubricant market. Additionally, the growing production of vehicles will also drive market value growth. The expansion of the automotive industry also boosts market growth. The high-performance automotive lubricants constitute excellent solvency and better hydrophilic properties, which is projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Awareness and Performance Criteria

The growing awareness among consumers across the globe to use quality lubricants for vehicles extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, to combat growing emissions, government agencies are adopting minimum performance criteria for lubricants. As a result, the use of low viscosity lubricants like synthetic/semi-synthetic oil is on the rise, which will further expand the future growth of the automotive lubricant market.

Restraints/Challenges

Shift Towards Electronic Vehicles

The majority of manufacturers are moving toward electronic vehicles, which is limiting the demand for automotive lubricants. According to a survey published by the International Energy Agency in 2018, China’s electric car market grew from 39 percent to 45 percent in a year. This factor will hamper the market growth.

GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE LUBRICANT MARKET SCOPE

The automotive lubricant market is segmented on the basis of base oil, application, vehicle type and sales channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Base Oil

Mineral Oil

Synthetic

Semi-Synthetic

Bio-Based Lubricant

Application

Engine Oil

Gear and Brake Oil

Coolants

Grease and Transmission Fluids

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Hatchback

Sedan

Utility Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Others

Sales Channel

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Automotive Lubricant Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Automotive Lubricant market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, material type, end user and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Automotive Lubricant market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the high demand for fiber cement Automotive Lubricant within the region.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the prominent presence of fiber cement Automotive Lubricant market players within the region. Moreover, the high requirement for the residential and commercial building construction also boosts the regional demand.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Key Question Answered in Report.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Automotive Lubricant Market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the current CAGR of the Automotive Lubricant Market?

What are the Automotive Lubricant market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the highest competitors in Automotive Lubricant market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter’s five techniques?

What is the Automotive Lubricant market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

Table of Contents:

Global Automotive Lubricant Market Research Report 2022-2029

Automotive Lubricant Market Research Report 2022-2029 Chapter 1: Automotive Lubricant Market Overview

Automotive Lubricant Market Overview Chapter 2: Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Economic Impact on Industry Chapter 3: Automotive Lubricant Market Competition by Manufacturers

Automotive Lubricant Market Competition by Manufacturers Chapter 4: Global Automotive Lubricant Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Automotive Lubricant Production, Revenue (Value) by Chapter 5 : Global Automotive Lubricant Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

: Global Automotive Lubricant Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions Chapter 6: Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type Chapter 7: Global Market Analysis by Application

Global Market Analysis by Application Chapter 8: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Manufacturing Cost Analysis Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Chapter 10 : Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Chapter 11: Automotive Lubricant Market Effect Factors Analysis

Automotive Lubricant Market Effect Factors Analysis Chapter 12: Global Automotive Lubricant Market Forecast

