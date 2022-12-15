Pet Food Extrusion Market Is Expected to Reach Highest CAGR of 5.85% Forecast by 2029

The pet food extrusion market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.85% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Some of the major players operating in the pet food extrusion market report are AMERICAN EXTRUSION INTERNATIONAL, ANDRITZ AG, Baker Perkins, Clextral S.A.S, Diamond America, Cargill, Incorporated, ADM, BASF SE, Dow, DuPont., and Ingredion Incorporated, Mars, Incorporated, Pavan Srl, The Bonnot Company, Bühler Group and The J.M. Smucker Company, among others.

Per food extrusion refers to a form of extrusion widely used in food processing. A set of mixed components is enforced through an opening in a punched plate with a specific project to a food, in this method. The components are then expurgated through a definite size by blades. An extruder is deployed to force the mixture through the punched plate. The extruder includes a huge rotating screw that is firmly fit in an immobile barrel.

The rise in the consciousness towards health of animals across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of pet food extrusion market. The increase in the shift in focus toward natural and grain-free products and surge in pet humanization accelerate the market growth. The increase in preference for food products to enhance the health and productivity of domesticated animals and rise in expenditure in pet industry further influence the market. Additionally, rapid urbanization, surge in disposable income, rise in awareness and growing number of pet population positively affect the pet food extrusion market. Furthermore, increase in demand for improved equipment and technologies extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

The pet food extrusion market is segmented on the basis of type, process, extruder type, ingredient and animal type. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the pet food extrusion market is segmented into complete diets and treats and other complementary products. Complete diets segment is further segmented into dry expanded and semi-most. Treats and other complementary products segment is further segmented into treats and snacks and chews.

On the basis of process, the pet food extrusion market is segmented into process, the pet food extrusion market is segmented into hot extrusion, and cold extrusion.

On the basis of extruder type, the pet food extrusion market is segmented into single screw extruder, and twin screw extruder.

On the basis of ingredient, the pet food extrusion market is segmented into animal derivatives, vegetables and fruits, grains and oilseeds, vitamins and minerals, additives and others.

On the basis of animal type, the pet food extrusion market is segmented into dogs, cats, birds, fish and others.

PET FOOD EXTRUSION MARKET COUNTRY LEVEL ANALYSIS

The pet food extrusion market is segmented on the basis of type, process, extruder type, ingredient and animal type.

The countries covered in the global pet food extrusion market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America dominates the pet food extrusion market because of the expansion of pet food processing industry and presence of major companies within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the surge in investments in the region.

The country section of the pet food extrusion market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

There are 13 Sections to show the global Pet Food Extrusion market:

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Segmentation overview

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Production by Regions

Chapter 4: Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Production, By Types, Revenue, and Market share by Types

Chapter 6: Consumption, By Applications, Market share (%), and Growth Rate by Applications

Chapter 7: Complete profiling and analysis of Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Manufacturing cost analysis, Raw materials analysis, Region-wise manufacturing expenses

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12: Market Forecast

Chapter 13: Pet Food Extrusion Market Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology, and data source

