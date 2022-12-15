Automotive Lubricant Market to Register Remarkable Growth of 5.40% Forecast by 2029

An international Automotive Lubricant Market research report is a great store to acquire current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Automotive Lubricant Market industry for the precise forecast period. The report performs analysis and discussion of important market trends, market size, sales volume, and market share for Automotive Lubricant Market industry. Estimations about the rise or fall of the CAGR value for specific forecast period are also mentioned in this market report. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are two of the most extensively used techniques while preparing the winning Automotive Lubricant Market analysis report.

To organize such a world-class report, the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology have been used. Thoroughly described market segmentation aspect provides a clear idea about the product consumption based on several factors ranging from type, application, deployment model, end user to geographical region. The exploitation of established statistical tools and coherent models for analysis and forecasting of market data makes this report outperforming. Moreover, market drivers and market restraints assessed in Automotive Lubricant Market research report makes attentive about how the product is getting utilized in the recent market environment and also provide estimations about the future usage.

Market Analysis and Size

Over the last few years, there has been immense growth in the production of vehicles. The global car production climbed from 58.3 million in 2010 to 72.1 million in 2016, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA). Furthermore, technologically advanced countries such as China and Japan accounted for 34 percent and 11 percent of global car production, respectively. The usage of automotive lubricants is projected to rise during the forecast period as a result of these factors.

Global Automotive Lubricant Market was valued at USD 76.31 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 116.23 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Market Definition

Lubricant is a fluidic material that is used to prevent wear and tear by reducing friction between contact surfaces. Depending on the end-uses, it is made using appropriate additives and base oils from specific groups. Automotive lubricants are used to reduce friction between two surfaces of car components, and they represent futuristic technologies capable of producing durable surfaces, maximizing overall efficiency while adhering to environmental regulations. These lubricants also aid in temperature regulation by collecting heat generated by the vehicle’s moving parts and transferring it to the sump or cooler. Engine, gear, and hydraulic oils are the most common applications.

Competitive Landscape and Automotive Lubricant Market Share Analysis

The automotive lubricant market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to automotive lubricant market.

Some of the major players operating in the automotive lubricant market are:

Dupont (U.S.)

SOLVAY (Belgium)

DAIKIN (Japan)

Dow (U.S.)

Halocarbon, LLC (U.S.)

Freudenberg SE (Germany)

The Chemours Company (U.S.)

Metalubgroup (Israel)

M&I Materials Limited (U.K)

Nye Lubricants, Inc. (U.S.)

Lubrilog (France)

ECCO Gleittechnik GmbH (Germany)

HUSK-ITT Corporation (U.S.)

Setral Chemie GmbH (Germany)

IKV Tribology Ltd (Germany)

Global Automotive Lubricant Market Scope

The automotive lubricant market is segmented on the basis of base oil, application, vehicle type and sales channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Base Oil

Mineral Oil

Synthetic

Semi-Synthetic

Bio-Based Lubricant

Application

Engine Oil

Gear and Brake Oil

Coolants

Grease and Transmission Fluids

Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Hatchback

Sedan

Utility Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Others

Sales Channel

Aftermarket

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

AUTOMOTIVE LUBRICANT MARKET DYNAMICS

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

High Demand Across Automotive Industry

The increasing demand for engine oils, brake fluids, and transmission fluids is estimated to carve a way for the growth of the market. The global market is driven by rising demand for automotive lubricants in passenger automobiles, which is driving the global market.

Advancements in Lubricants

Nano-lubricants are an advanced development in the automobile lubricant sector, formed by combining nanoparticles with lubricants. Carbon-based nanoparticles added to automobile lubricants increase anti-wear qualities while also lowering frictional resistance in the engine. The nano-lubricants lower frictional resistance while also increasing the engine’s load-carrying capability. Nano lubricants also have a tendency to “settle out” from liquid lubricants, necessitating substantial study to ensure their steady and effective manufacture. Therefore, the nano-lubricants are projected to bolster market growth.

Furthermore, the surging disposable income of the people coupled with the increasing automotive industry, will further propel the growth rate of automotive lubricant market. Additionally, the growing production of vehicles will also drive market value growth. The expansion of the automotive industry also boosts market growth. The high-performance automotive lubricants constitute excellent solvency and better hydrophilic properties, which is projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Opportunities

Awareness and Performance Criteria

The growing awareness among consumers across the globe to use quality lubricants for vehicles extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, to combat growing emissions, government agencies are adopting minimum performance criteria for lubricants. As a result, the use of low viscosity lubricants like synthetic/semi-synthetic oil is on the rise, which will further expand the future growth of the automotive lubricant market.

Restraints/Challenges

Shift Towards Electronic Vehicles

The majority of manufacturers are moving toward electronic vehicles, which is limiting the demand for automotive lubricants. According to a survey published by the International Energy Agency in 2018, China’s electric car market grew from 39 percent to 45 percent in a year. This factor will hamper the market growth.

Automotive Lubricant Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The automotive lubricant market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, base oil, application, vehicle type and sales channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the automotive lubricant market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the automotive lubricant market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the surge in growth of the overall economy coupled with the rise in investments by key manufacturers. Sales of commercial vehicles like as trucks, tractors, and trailers are increasing as a result of increased urbanization in emerging countries like China and India is also projected to support marker growth.

North America on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the increasing spending on research and development and the increase in the vehicle production numbers across the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

