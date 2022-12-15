Epoxy Coating Market Size to Surpass USD 54.15 Billion by 2029, Share, Demand, Top Players, Industry Size & Future Growth Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the epoxy coating market was valued at USD 36.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 54.15 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.12 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Market Definition

Epoxy resins are a type of synthetic resins used in manufacturing of plastics and adhesives. The selection of the epoxies depends on the types of humidity, environmental exposure, substrate, temperature, surface preparation, induction time, application time, and others. The ratio of the mixture of epoxy with the hardener is different for different products and describes the efficiency of the coatings. These resins are extensively recognised for their versatile properties such as resistance to abrasion, extreme toughness, and outstanding dimensional stability. Epoxy resins deliver an external coating called epoxy coating that aids as a superb resistance to corrosive chemicals, UV light, and heat. Furthermore, they offer outstanding adhesion to surfaces of fibres, metals, glass, and some other materials. Superior properties of epoxy coatings are expected to drive the global market for epoxy coatings during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in the epoxy coating market are:

BASF SE (Germany)

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)

PPG Industries (U.S.)

Valspar (U.S.)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

Axalta Coating Systems LLC (US)

Berger Paints India Limited (India)

Nippon (India) Paint Company Limited (India)

KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD (Japan)

RPM International (US)

Tikkurila OYJ (Finland)

Endura Manufacturing Company Ltd (Canada)

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)

TAO-CHUGOKU CO., LTD. (Thailand)

Thermal Chem Corporation (US)

Asian Paints (India)

MBCC Group (Germany)

EPOXY COATING MARKET DYNAMICS

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Rise in demand due to large application

Epoxy coatings are particularly useful for metal, floors, and other surfaces that require a protective covering that dries quickly. Epoxy coatings can be utilised as epoxy floor paints in flooring applications such as commercial or industrial. It is also used over concrete floors in the use of industrial and commercial applications such as in commercial and retail stores, airplane hangars, airplane hangars industrial plants, airplane hangars, hospitals, showrooms, manufacturing plants, garages, etc.

Rapid urbanization and high investment

Rapid urbanization and high investment in the construction region in developing countries like India, is the main contributing aspect to the epoxy surface coatings market trends that are expected to drive the epoxy coating market growth rate.

Increasing Demand of waterborne coatings

Government regulations to meet clean air standards have provided a drive for coating formulators to rise use of waterborne coatings. Waterborne coatings segment is anticipated to witness a high growth rate during forecast period due to its use for moisture barrier feature

Increase the demand in building and construction sector

The building and construction sector is rising rapidly in both developing and developed economies, due to growing demand for commercial space such as malls, offices, hotels, industrial corridors, and others. Also, increasing investments in building infrastructure in some countries have led the building and construction sector to witness significant growth

Opportunities

Technology advancement

The epoxy coating technology is mainly related with the regulations which has related to VOC emission, compared to older technologies, epoxies coatings are capable of dropping overall environmental impact, which will act as market drivers and further boost beneficial opportunities for the market’s growth rate.

Rising interest in self-cleaning super-hydrophobic surface

Super-hydrophobicity on surfaces are the combination of chemical modifications and surface texturing. Super hydrophobic nanocomposites can be applied to create a super hydrophobic coating, using polymers such as epoxy to coat the highly accessible surfaces and normally touched surfaces. These augmented epoxy surface coatings applications are thus expected to increase the scope of the overall industry share in the upcoming years.

GLOBAL EPOXY COATING MARKET SCOPE

The epoxy coating market is segmented on the basis of technology and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Technology

Waterborne

Solvent Borne

Powder-Based

Application

Construction

Adhesives

Transportation

Paints and Coatings

General Industrial

Electrical and Electronics

Others

Epoxy Coating Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The Epoxy Coating market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, material type, end user and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Epoxy Coating market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the high demand for fiber cement Epoxy Coating within the region.

Asia-Pacific on the other hand, is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the prominent presence of fiber cement Epoxy Coating market players within the region. Moreover, the high requirement for the residential and commercial building construction also boosts the regional demand.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

