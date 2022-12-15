Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market is expected to reach the value of USD 2734.09 million by 2029

The seaweed extracts biostimulant market was valued at USD 1808.78 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 2734.09 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

A bio stimulant is a substance or microorganism that aids in the growth of plants. It does not address deficiencies. Instead, it boosts nutrient availability, water retention capacity, metabolism, and chlorophyll production.

Seaweed extracts are various combinations of red algae, brown algae, and green algae. Seaweed is a good source of nutrients that can help with cholesterol, hunger, wound healing, and heart patients. It is also used to make biofuels like bio-butanol, which is a diesel substitute.

Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing demand for organic products as well as rise in research and development

Increasing agricultural application to improve seed germination and fertiliser effectiveness, increasing demand in cosmetics products such as cream, shampoo, and others, surging growth of the marine industry, and increased investment for the development of advanced products are some are the major factors that will drive the growth of the seaweed extracts market during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Some of the key drivers driving the worldwide seaweed extract market are rising demand for organic products, increased marine sector expansion, increasing innovative technology, and expanding research and development activities.

Rising application from the cosmetic industry

The growing use of powdered seaweed extracts in cosmetic items such as soaps, shampoos, and creams is moving the seaweed extracts market ahead. The development of liquid seaweed extracts for use in fertilisers and pesticides, as well as better plant stress tolerance, are projected to propel the worldwide seaweed extracts market to new heights. Because of the rising use of seaweed extracts in various sectors, the worldwide seaweed extracts market is predicted to rise fast over the forecast period.

Opportunity

Government organisations have made aggressive efforts to regulate the production and use of environmentally friendly products, such as prohibiting the use of specific chemicals and establishing maximum consumption limits. As a result, there is an urgent need to develop bio-based agrochemicals in order to reduce the harmful effects of synthetic agrochemicals on the environment. Furthermore, the advantages of using bio stimulants, such as low toxicity, high specificity, and increased efficiency, have led to increased adoption of such products. As a result, there are numerous bio stimulant market opportunities for the development of bio stimulants in the market.

Restraints

However, the extraction process is complicated, and as a result, the production cost is considerably high. Demand for clean label products is another factor inhibiting the growth of the seaweed extract market. The government’s stringent laws and regulations constantly force the business to suit the expectations of consumers. Because of the ongoing monitoring of health-conscious consumers, stakeholders have been forced to do several checks in the operations.

This seaweed extracts biostimulant market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

To gain more info on the seaweed extracts bio stimulant market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the global population consume immunity-boosting foods which are required by the human body to fight the outbreak. As a result, the population’s consumption of bio based product rises, increasing the demand for the sea weed extract bio stimulant market.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a profound effect on people’s lives all over the world. With the increasing number of cases, stringent government regulations such as lockdowns, shutting down industries and business sectors, and so on are being implemented in almost every country. It is critical to boost immunity to fight this pandemic.

Global Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market Scope

Species

Brown algae

Red algae

Green algae

Crop type

Fruits & vegetables

Cereals & grains

Turf & ornamentals

Oilseeds & pulses

Other crops

End users

Farmers

Related industries

Research institutes

Others

Distribution channel

Direct

Indirect

