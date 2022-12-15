Middle East and Africa Wet-Milling Market Status, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

The Middle east and Africa Wet-milling market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 1.638% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 49.67 million by 2027. Rising demand for fruit sugars in food & beverage industry has driven the market growth.

Wet-milling is a chain of processes in which material such as corn, wheat is soaked in with the aim for softening the kernel. In order to segregate all components of that source so that utmost use of all components can be derived. Increasing application of all such components in food & beverage industry has boosted the growth of wet-milling market.

This wet-milling market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

Wet-Milling Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of equipment, the wet-milling market is segmented into milling equipment, steeping equipment, centrifuge system, washing & filtration system, and others. In 2020, the milling equipment segment is projected to dominate the market as milling is the first stage of processing in the wet-milling market.

On the basis of source, the wet-milling market is segmented into corn, wheat, cassava, potato and others. In 2020, the corn segment is dominating the market because of rich content of starch in the corn and easy availability makes it more demanding segment in the market.

On the basis of end product, the wet-milling market is segmented into starch, sweetener, ethanol, corn gluten meal & gluten feed, corn oil, corn steep liquor, proteins and others. In 2020, the starch segment is dominating the market as starch is the primary product obtained in the milling process.

Wet-Milling Market Country Level Analysis

Wet-milling market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, equipment, processing size, source, end product and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Middle East and Africa wet-milling market report are South Africa, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and Rest of Middle East & Africa.

In Middle East and Africa, South Africa is dominating in the region due to growing requirement for fruit sugars in food & beverage industries along with the rising technological advancement in the country has driven the market growth for wet-milling in the forecast period.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries.

Technological Advancement in the Milling Equipment in Wet-Milling Market

Wet-milling market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in wet-milling industry with wet-milling sales, components sales, impact of technological development in wet-milling market and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the wet-milling market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Wet-Milling Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the Middle East and Africa wet-milling market report are GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Bühler AG, ANDRITZ, NETZSCH-Feinmahltechnik GmbH, Universal Engineers, ADM, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Cargill, Incorporated., Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Customization Available:

Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis.

Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.

