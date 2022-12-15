The global glucosinolates market to be growing at a CAGR of 7.80% in the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is estimated to reach the USD 165.13 million by 2029. The rising incidences of chronic diseases among growing population will drive the growth rate of glucosinolates market.

Glucosinolates are a class of secondary plant metabolites that can be found in cruciferous plants including mustard, cabbage and broccoli. These sulphur compounds are linked to antioxidation, anticarcinogenic action, and stress, metabolism, and inflammatory management.

The increasing preferences towards dietary supplements to consume more minerals and vitamins will drive the glucosinolates market. Furthermore, the rising preference of consumer towards healthy and organic food and surging health awareness are some macroeconomic factors that are positively impacting the worldwide glucosinolates market.

Moreover, the rise in research activities and provision of advanced analytical techniques will boost the beneficial opportunities for the growth of glucosinolates market. Additionally, the strong demand from various end-use industries such as cosmetics industry and increasing trend of veganism will act as major drivers that will further create new opportunities for market’s growth in the above mentioned forecast period. Increased efforts by food and beverage manufacturers to incorporate nutritional additives such as omega 3 fatty acids, fibres, vitamins, minerals, and glucosinolates in their products and growing demand for nutritional food additives provide ample growth opportunities for the market.

However, limited clinical efficacy and research potential will hamper the market growth rate. Additionally, the negative impact of COVID-19 on the production and supply chain will obstruct the glucosinolates market’s overall growth. Also, lack of awareness and easy availability of substitutes will further challenge the glucosinolates market throughout the forecast period.

This glucosinolates market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Global Glucosinolates Market Scope and Market Size

The glucosinolates market is segmented on the basis of extract and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of extract, the glucosinolates market is segmented into broccoli, mustard seed, brussel sprouts, cabbage and others. Mustard seed will grow at a potential rate in the forecast period due to the growing number of applications in cosmetics surgeries and increasing use of product to improve skin infection, strengthen hair growth and slow ageing.

Glucosinolates Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the glucosinolates market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America dominates the glucosinolates market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period due to the availability of product with increasing demand for insecticides and pesticides in this region. Additionally, prevention of crop adulteration will further propel the market’s growth rate in this region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to rising incidences of liver, heart and lung diseases and increasing consumer preferences towards consumption of healthy food in this region.

Competitive Landscape and Global Glucosinolates Market Share Analysis

The glucosinolates market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to glucosinolates market.

Some of the major players operating in the glucosinolates market are:

Native Extracts Pty Ltd., WINCOBEL, Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Kirkman, Diana Food, InterHerb, Love Life Supplements Ltd., Source Naturals, Inc., Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co.,Ltd., and General Mills, among others.

