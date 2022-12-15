Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market is Expected to Reach USD 753.47 million during the Forecast Period of 2022 to 2029

The ultra-high performance concrete market was valued at USD 425.63 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 753.47 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.40 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements.

Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) has strong structures with high compressive strength due to which it is extensively used in the construction industry. It is a type of concrete with a compressive strength above 150 megapascals (MPa). It derives with required tensile ductility, toughness, and specified durability. To attain these requirements, fiber is used in the mixture. Due to the low cost of ultra-high performance concrete, it is preferred over conventional concrete coatings. In ultra-high performance concrete, water to binder ratio is commonly below 0.25.

Ultra-High-Performance Concrete (UHPC) is a material made of concrete and cement materials that have some properties such as very high strength, energy capacity, flexibility, and durability. Due to these factors, this material is advantageous in several construction projects associated with other concrete products. It is also known as reactive powder concrete (RPC), which can improve the sustainability of buildings and other infrastructures. Due to its brilliant performance in explosive conditions, under shock and impact loads, these are the best choice for use in constituents and panels.

Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase the demand of new construction projects

Due to improvement in macroeconomic conditions increase the demand for new construction projects globally. Strong growth has been witnessed in housing projects and new residential. Also, the demand for concrete with better durability, sustainability, superior quality higher compressive strength, and reduced weight is anticipated to drive the growth of the ultra-high performance concrete market

Rise in demand for non-residential and non-commercial construction

The demand for ultra-high performance concrete is mainly driven by increased demand for non-residential and non-commercial construction. Public-private organizations (PPPs) are also driving the growth of this section, which is driving the demand for several grades of ultra-high performance concrete in infrastructure projects.

Increase application in construction and infrastructure

Construction of road and bridge dominate the market of ultra-high performance concrete and is expected to ascend at a high growth rate over the forecast period. UHPC can be used as a column, structural precast element, and facade in building construction. Furthermore, this material is also used in the machinery industry to produce integrated machine parts, which in turn is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Opportunities

Development of new products and services

Due to Increasing the urbanization globally which leads to the increase the number of prevalence of high performance material, construction activities, rising funds for the development of industrialisation and infrastructure are few factors which will expected to increase the growth of the ultra-high performance concrete market during forecast period

COVID-19 Impact on Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market

Ultra-high-performance concrete market affected drastically during COVID-19 pandemic because the demand of ultra-high-performance concrete from several industries decreased mostly from the construction sector. Due to the imposed lockdown, the imports and exports of the construction materials are ceased. The transportation services are banned globally, affecting the trade of construction materials. Therefore, the supply and demand for these materials are halted. But after lifting the lockdown, the ultra-high performance concrete market growth increases due to the increase for its multiple benefits in several industries.

Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Scope

Material

Cement

Admixtures

Sand and Quartz Flour

Others

Product

Slurry-infiltrated Fibrous Concrete (SIFCON)

Reactive Powder Concrete (RPC)

Others

Application

Residential

Infrastructure

Commercial

Others

End-user

Construction Industry

Marine Industry

Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The countries covered in the ultra-high performance concrete market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Arab Emirate, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific dominates the ultra-high performance concrete market in terms of residential and infrastructural construction sector and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. This is due to the rising demand for ultra-high performance concrete in this region. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the ultra-high performance concrete market, with China leading the way due to the need for retrofitting or rehabilitation and new construction, and of the older construction in this region. Due to this China is leading the Asia-Pacific market.

