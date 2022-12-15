Vegan Ice-Cream Market would rocket up to USD 1,015.15 million by 2029

The vegan ice-cream market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 10.80% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 595.26 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 1,015.15 million by 2029. “Caramel” dominates the flavor segment of the vegan ice-cream market owing to the rising vegan population base globally.

Vegan ice-cream is rich in high lipid substances, sugars, casein, nutrients, and energy. Vegan ice-cream delivers substantial amounts of fat and is rich in delicious flavours including dark chocolate, almond sea salt, cherry cashew, mint chip, raspberry, coffee hazelnut, and salted caramel.

From the name itself, it is clear that vegan ice-cream is an ice cream products that is made out of began ingredients or in other words not involving the application of animal products. Vegan ice-cream is made using natural ingredients and resources such as almonds milk, soy milk, coconut milk, cashew milk, and rice milk.

Vegan Ice-Cream Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Flavours

Growing demand for a large number of flavours by ice cream lovers is one of the major factor fostering the growth of the market. In other words, the rise in availability of including mint chip, peanut butter, pistachio, strawberry, vanilla, fudge brownie, raspberry, coffee hazelnut, and salted caramel is bolstering the market growth rate.

Research and Development Proficiencies

Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted to study the health effects of vegan products on the immunity system is also bolstering the market growth rate.

Opportunities

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, changing lifestyle of individuals, increasing occurrences of lactose intolerance and milk-related allergies and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, rising personal disposable income and the introduction of new flavors along with technological advancement and introduction of additional healthy ingredients by different market players will further expand the market’s growth rate in the future.

COVID-19 Impact on Vegan Ice-Cream Market

COVID-19 has moderately impacted the market owing to the changes in the buying behaviour of the consumers, due to the enhanced awareness of their health, and increasing preference for lactose-free/vegan/plant-based foods including ice creams. Also, growing lactose intolerance while an expanding segment of consumers moving towards a vegan diet. However, with the increasing relaxations, a rise in import and export is significantly expected. Respective governing authorities are beginning to lift these enforced lockdowns which is a positive sign for the market.

Global Vegan Ice-Cream Market Scope

Source

Coconut Milk

Almond Milk

Cashew Milk

Soy Milk

Flavor

Vanilla

Chocolate

Butter Pecan

Mint Choco Chip

Caramel

Product

Impulse

Artisanal

Take Home

Distribution channel

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Food and Drink Specialists

Restaurants

Online Stores

Vegan Ice-Cream Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The major countries operating in the vegan ice-cream market are:

U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

