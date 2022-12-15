Ready to Drink (RTD) Mocktails Market will be Growing at a CAGR of 9.6% by the forecast year 2028  

The global ready to drink (RTD) mocktails market to account USD 9.43 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% in the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Mocktail is a kind of a mixed, non-alcoholic drink, as it does not contain alcohol or any type of spirit. It is usually made by mixing different fruit juices, soft drinks, iced tea etc. It is called mocktail as it look like a cocktail. Mocktails are low-priced than cocktails and are consumed by those who don’t take alcohol.

The rising shopper demand for RTD alcoholic beverages such as ready-to-drink moctails is a major factor expected to boost the ready to drink (RTD) mocktails market growth over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. These drinks earn a bigger income within the sector for soft drinks by minimizing the general value of getting ready to drink. The ready–to–drink capitalizes on 2 key trends such as availability and convenience. These trends measure support the industry’s development. Moreover increasing shopper awareness concerning the healthy life style have resulted in associate upsurge in demand for healthy ready to drink, thus lifting the ready to drink (RTD) mocktails market growth rate.

Global Ready to Drink (RTD) Mocktails Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, the ready to drink (RTD) mocktails market is segmented into blue lagoon, mojito, fired ice, queens punch, shirley temple, and italian cream soda.

On the basis of flavors, the ready to drink (RTD) mocktails market is segmented into regular and flavoured.

market is segmented into regular and flavoured. On the basis of distribution channel, the ready to drink (RTD) mocktails market is segmented into online and offline.

Ready to Drink (RTD) Mocktails Market Country Level Analysis

The ready to drink (RTD) mocktails market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, flavours and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the ready to drink (RTD) mocktails market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

North America dominates the ready to drink (RTD) mocktails market because of the growing consumer demand for different flavors of ready to drink mocktails and shift towards on-the-go products. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the increasing online distribution channels and rise in the influence of the western culture.

Competitive Landscape and Ready to Drink (RTD) Mocktails Market Share Analysis

The major players operating in the ready to drink (RTD) mocktails market report are:

ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS, LTD., Pernod Ricard, SHS Group, E & J Gallo, William Grant & Sons, Miller Coors, Diageo, Treasury Wine Estates, Jose Cuervo, Constellation Brands, Beam-Suntory, Mast-Jaegermeister, Bacardi, Pernod Ricard, Edrington Group, Brown-Forman, Pabst Brewing, Anheuser-Busch, China Resource Enterprise, Accolade Wines, Vina Concha y Toro, Torres, Heineken, The Wine Group, Craft Brew Alliance Inc., Molson Coors Brewing Co., Haelwood International Holdings Plc among others. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

