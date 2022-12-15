Nano Packaging Materials Market for Food would Stand high by USD 6,145.93 million by 2028

The nano packaging materials market for food will project a CAGR of 8.50% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Rising focus on the packaging product innovations and technological advancements by the manufacturers, growth and expansion of packaging industry especially in the developing economies like India and China, surging demand for innovative packaging solutions that are developed with advanced and innovative methods of manufacturing, growing consumption of meat and meat related products and increased personal disposable income are the factors driving the growth of nano packaging materials market for food market. Therefore, the nano packaging materials market for food market value, which was USD 3200 million in 2020, would stand tall by USD 6,145.93 million by 2028.

From the name itself, it is clear that the nano packaging materials, that is with a size of less than 100 nanometers, are used for food packaging materials. The nano packaging materials are used owing to their ability to keep the food products fresh for a longer period of time and improve the shelf life of perishable goods.

Rising urbanization, modernization, and globalization is driving the growth in the market value. Growing demand by the food and beverage industry for packaging materials that minimize deterioration and product extension will further induce growth in the market value.

Nano Packaging Materials Market for Food Scope and Market Size

On the basis of technology, nano packaging materials market for food is segmented into active packaging, intelligent and smart packaging and controlled release packaging.

Based on application, nano packaging materials market for food is segmented into bakery products, meat products, beverages, fruit and vegetables, prepared foods and others.

Nano Packaging Materials Market for Food Country Level Analysis

The global nano packaging materials market for food is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, technology and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the nano packaging materials market for food market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific region will dominates the global nano packaging materials market for food during the forecast period owing to the increasing availability of raw materials and growing food processing activities. Asia-Pacific will continue to undergo substantial gains. Ever-rising population base and increased personal disposable income are some important market growth determinants.

Competitive Landscape and Nano Packaging Materials Market for Food Share Analysis

The major players covered in the nano packaging materials market for food report are:

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION., 3M, BASF SE, Amcor plc, Honeywell International Inc, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, Sonoco Products Company, danaflex, Bemis Manufacturing Company, Tetra Pak International S.A., Sealed Air, PPG Industries, Inc., Sidel Group, Dupont., Dow, Dupont Teijin Films U.S. Limited Partnership., Klöckner Pentaplast, Crown, Minerals Technologies Inc., and Multisorb among other global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

