Biodegradable Film Market is Expected to Reach USD 21,270.50 million by 2028

The biodegradable film market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and expected to reach USD 21,270.50 million by 2028. The growing awareness regarding the health problems associated with plastic films is acting as a driver and boosting the demand for the biodegradable film market

Biodegradable films are degraded by nature over time with the influence of natural parameters such as moisture, oxygen, microbes and sunlight. Such films were invented to eliminate threats such as atmospheric pollution and landfill generations caused by plastic films. These materials are manufactured mainly by the chemical replacement of carbon chains in the materials used to manufacture plastic films so that the degradation process happens faster than in the case of normal plastics.

Global Biodegradable Film Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of type, the biodegradable film market is segmented into PLA, starch blends, biodegradable polyester, PHA, soy-based, cellulose-based, lignin-based and others. In 2021, the starch blends segment is dominating the biodegradable film market because starch blends biodegradable film has good film properties that have comparatively fewer adverse environmental effects.

On the basis of the product type, the biodegradable film market is segmented into oxo-biodegradable and hydro-biodegradable. In 2021, oxo-biodegradable segment is dominating the biodegradable film market because oxo-biodegradable based products are cost-effective as well as easily affordable among the consumers.

Biodegradable Film Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in global biodegradable film market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands,Luxemburg, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Hong-Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

China is expected to dominate with the highest market share in the Asia-Pacific biodegradable film market as there is a huge demand for biodegradable film and the fact that most of the advanced technology-based biodegradable film is launched in the region. Germany is dominating the Europe market due to increasing concerns regarding climate change and emission of greenhouse gasses. In North America biodegradable film market, the U.S. is dominating the market due to easy availability as well as at reasonable rates in the region.

Competitive Landscape and Biodegradable Film Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the report are:

BASF SE, Biogeneral, Plascon Group, TAGHLEEF INDUSTRIES GROUP, Shreejistretchfilm, Polyplex, STOROPACK HANS REICHENECKER GMBH, Grafix Plastics, Profol GmbH, Walki Group Oy, BioBag Americas, Inc., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Polystar Plastics Ltd, TIPA LTD, Cortec Corporation, BI-AX International Inc, Futamura Group, Trioplast Industrier AB, Poysha Packaging Private Limited, Layfield Group. Ltd., Accredo Packaging, Inc., Paco Label, Brentwood Plastics, Inc., Novamont S.p.A., PLASTIKA KRITIS S.A. among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

