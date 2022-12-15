The North America yerba mate market will grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Technological advancements in the market and a rise in demand in the beauty and healthcare industry are expected to propel the North America yerba mate market growth.

Yerba mate refers to an herbal tea made from a plant known as Ilex paraguariensis. The twigs and leaves of yerba mate plant are dried, usually over a fire, and then it is put into hot water to prepare herbal tea. This tea can be served both hot or cold.

Commonly known as mate, this beverage is very popular in several countries in Latin America, Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina, and Uruguay. Yerba mate is a stimulant and contains caffeine. This beverage can also infuse various flavors, such as grapefruit, pomegranate, and others. Different flavors make it a popular choice for many consumers.

Yerba Mate Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising awareness about health benefits of yerba mate

Nowadays, consumers are seeking new types of tea & beverages to satisfy their taste buds and health needs. Drinking tea continues to be extremely relevant, across consumer groups. Yerba mate has many health advantages, including high antioxidants and minerals, boosting energy and improving mental focus, weight loss and belly fat reduction, enhancing immune function, and lowering blood sugar levels.

Technological advancements in the market

Yerba mate market is growing rapidly worldwide, owing to increased health awareness and increased demand for healthy and nutritional products. The market players in yerba are constantly working towards new technology and product launches in the market. The launch of new technology and research help cultivate and process yerba mate to satisfy the preference of different consumers in the market.

Technological advancements help in product launches, market understanding, trends analysis, and many more beneficial accepts which help industry experts expand. An important part of the launch plan is quickly validating the product and its benefits. This is done by using the Net Promoter Score (NPS) which is used to measure the overall relationship the customer has with an organization. And Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) measures customer satisfaction with regards to a product or service in this way, manufacturers consistently create the new launch strategies, which helps the company grow. Much research studies are conducted in the field of yerba mate in recent years, which will ultimately boost the market growth.

Opportunities

Yerba mate companies are increasingly adding new and exotic flavors to their products as consumers seek various beverages. The younger generation desires more experimental drinks. Many companies seek to provide products that satisfy the ever-growing consumer demand for healthy, convenient and non-alcoholic options such as ready-to-drink (RTD) tea, coffee, and energy drinks. These rapid innovations led to an increase in the non-alcoholic drinks market.

Consumers are becoming more inclined toward new combinations, increasing the demand for yerba mate drinks. Customers are looking for unique flavors, regional variations on ethnic taste, or mixing with familiar flavours that could provide a multi-sensory and flavorful experience. Sports and energy drinks are expanding into the market. In addition, consumers are shifting towards organic drinks that do not contain chemical ingredients and give them more nutrition and health benefits.

Restraints/Challenges

Difficulty in the cultivation of yerba mate

Yerba mate plants come from the subtropical region of South America. They prefer humid, hot climates that grow plenty of rainfall. If the humidity in area is lower than 50%, the plant probably won’t survive. Climate change is affecting food system sustainability by influencing farmer livelihoods, consumer choices, and food security through changes in the natural and human components of agroecosystems. Annual precipitation and heavy rainfall events are becoming more common, especially in the spring.

Adverse weather conditions also hamper the supply chain and transportation of yerba mate. Furthermore, Yerba mate production is a process that may take at least 5 years from seed to drink. It’s tested, controlled, and requires great skill and precision. Each step of Yerba mate from cultivation to processing and packaging require specific conditions that are difficult to fulfil. Thus, difficulty in cultivation challenge farmers and create raw material fluctuations for businesses, ultimately hampering the market growth.

Yerba Mate Market Scope

Type

Argentinian yerba mate

Paraguayan yerba mate

others

Application

Food

Sports Nutrition

Dairy Alternative

Beverages

Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Yerba Mate Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The yerba mate market are analyzed, and market size insights and trends are provided based on as referenced above.

In North America, the U.S. is expected to dominate the yerba mate market due to the due to easy availability of a wide variety of yerba mate based products and growing popularity among students

Competitive Landscape and Yerba Mate Market Share Analysis

Some of the major players operating in the yerba mate market are Herboflora, Vita Forte Inc., Darka Company s.r.o., ESTABLECIMIENTO LAS MARIAS, LA MISSION MILLS ESTABLISHMENT, Lauro Raatz SA, Triunfo do Brasil, Mate Factor and EOCTEAS among others.

