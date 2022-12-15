The Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (RPET) Packaging Market Will Reach A Value Of Approximately USD 21.56 Billion By 2028

The Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (RPET) market for packaging will reach an estimated value of $21.56 billion and grow at a rate of 4.10% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The increasing use of RPET fibers, increasing applications in the packaging industry, and recycled polyethylene terephthalate (RPET) are major factors driving the growth of the packaging market.

Polyethylene terephthalate, also known as PETE or PET, is a widely used polymer. It is a natural transparent plastic widely used in products used in daily life. Recycled PET has properties that resist the growth of mold, mildew, and bacteria, and is commonly used in packaging for food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and electronics.

Increasing penetration of recycled polyethylene terephthalate in food and beverage and non-food packaging applications is a major factor driving market growth, increasing awareness of plastic recycling along with favorable government regulations on plastic recycling , low production of recycled polyethylene Cost is: Compared to other polymers, the increased consumption of products in end-user applications and the increasing demand for bottled beverages and packaged foods are the main factors driving the plastic packaging market. recycled polyethylene terephthalate (RPET).

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (RPET) Scope of the Market and Market Size

Based on the type, the Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (RPET) market packaging market is segmented into transparent and colored.

The Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (RPET) packaging market is also segmented on the basis of end-user industry into fiber, sheet and film, strapping, food-grade bottles and containers, and non-food-grade bottles and containers.

Country-Level Analysis of the Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (RPET) Packaging Market

Countries included in the Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (RPET) Market Report are: United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia without seeing you. , Rest of Europe, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Asia Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, parts of South America Rest of America South, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Middle East and Africa (MEA), which is part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia Pacific dominates the recycled polyethylene terephthalate (RPET) packaging market due to increasing demand for food and non-food bottles from many end-use industries and improving economic conditions in the region. Latin America is the projected region in terms of growth of the Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (RPET) packaging market due to increasing technological advancement and modernization of production technologies, favorable government regulations on plastic recycling, and increasing awareness of the plastic recycling along with low production. watch. Compared to other polymers, polyethylene recycling costs and the highest product consumption for end-user applications in the region.

Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (RPET) Packaging

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (RPET) Packaging market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included include company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, research and development investments, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacity, strengths and weaknesses of the company, product launches, and breadth and breadth of the product. , the application is included. domain. The above data points provided relate only to the company’s focus related to the Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (RPET) market packaging market.

The major players covered in the Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate (RPET) Packaging market report are Placon, Verdeco Recycling Midwest Inc, Montello Spa, Antares Chem Private Limited, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Zhejiang Anshun Pettechs Fiber Co., Ltd., PolyQuest, Evergreen National and global companies such as Plastics, Phoenix Technologies Ltd., M&G Chemicals SA and LIBOLON. Market share data is provided separately for the world, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor individually.

