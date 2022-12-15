Europe Biostimulants Market Is Expected To Gain Industry Growth Over The Forecast Period 2022 To 2029 | Covers the impact of COVID-19 and the full analysis.

The European biostimulants market is expected to increase market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is growing at a CAGR of 12.5% ​​during the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is anticipated to reach $3,501.18. The growing need for sustainable agriculture, increased demand for seaweed as a raw material, and high agricultural production around the world can drive demand in the market.

Biostimulants were developed to help farmers meet the growing agricultural demand in a sustainable way. Biostimulants have a positive impact on agricultural productivity by increasing crop yields and their value. Agricultural biostimulants consist of multiple fusions of chemicals, substances, and microorganisms that are added to plants or soil to improve crop vigour, productivity, sensitivity to abiotic pressures, and quality.

Some of the Key Players Profiled in the Biostimulants Market Study

Some of the main companies operating in the European biostimulant market are Valagro SpA, Biolchim SPA, Isagro, Italpollina SpA, ADAMA Ltd., KOPPERT BIOLOGICAL SYSTEMS, Haifa Group, Novozymes, ACADIAN SEAPLANTS LIMITED, ATLÁNTICA AGRICOLA, Trade Corporation International, MICROMIX , This is Syngenta. , Bayer AG, UPL, Eastman Chemical Company, OMEX, LALLEMAND Inc., Agrinos, Brandt Consolidated, Inc., FMC Corporation, and others.

Scope of the Europe biostimulants market and market size

According to the application method, the European market for biostimulants is segmented into foliar treatments, soil treatments and seed treatments. In 2022, the foliar treatment segment is expected to dominate the market and be the preferred application for farmers, as it has a greater impact on plants.

Depending on the form, the European market for biostimulants is segmented into liquid and dry. In 2022, the liquid segment is expected to dominate the market as follows:

Country-level analysis of the Europe biostimulant market

The European biostimulant market is segmented into notable segments based on country, active ingredient, crop type, application method, form, origin, end user, and distribution channel.

The countries covered in the Europe biostimulants market report are Spain, Italy, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey and the Rest of Europe.

Spain is expected to dominate the European market due to the positive prospects for the agricultural sector at the national level, increasing the demand for biostimulants in the region. Italy is expected to dominate due to the advantages of biostimulants containing humic and fulvic acids, as well as their ability to increase plant productivity and growth. The UK is expected to dominate the European region as it benefits market demand due to higher soil fertility and less damaging impact on the ecosystem.

