The folding furniture market is projected to grow at a growth rate of 7.80% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029

The folding furniture market is projected to grow at a growth rate of 7.80% during the forecast period 2022-2029 and is projected to reach USD 15.68 billion by 2029.

Folding furniture is a type of DIY furniture that is compact and easy to store. It can be used for any purpose and is easy to assemble. Folding furniture is highly portable, and due to its small size, it can be stored almost anywhere to optimize the use of space. These items are made from a variety of materials including wood, steel, iron, and aluminum . Beds, tables, chairs, sofas and other types of folding furniture are the most used. Seating is provided via folding chairs and tables in situations where permanent seating is not practical.

The increased demand for multifunctional and compact furniture is likely to boost the market demand for folding furniture. The increase in the disposable income level of the people and the constantly changing lifestyle are some of the factors driving the folding furniture market.

Scope of the global folding furniture market and market size

The folding furniture market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and distribution channel. Growth among these segments helps analyze weak growth segments of the industry and provides users with valuable market overviews and market insights to help them make strategic decisions to identify key market applications.

Country-level analysis of the folding furniture market

The Folding Furniture market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, application, and distribution channel referred to above.

Countries Covered in Folding Furniture Market Report Are: North America, Germany, France, UK, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, United States of America, China, Japan , India, Canada and Mexico. , Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Other Middle East and parts of Middle East and Africa (MEA) Africa (MEA), parts of South America, Brazil, Argentina and the rest of South America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to continue to dominate among other regions of the world. This is because the increase in residential and non-residential construction activities will fuel the growth of the folding furniture market in the region. Furthermore, increased industrialization and urbanization will boost the growth rate of the market in the region. North America is expected to grow during the 2022-2029 forecast period due to increasing demand for low-maintenance interior products and strong development of commercial and residential infrastructure in the region.

Competitive Landscaping And Global Rabbit Analysis Of The Folding Furniture Market

Folding Furniture market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included include company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, research and development investments, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacity, strengths and weaknesses of the company, product launches, and breadth and breadth of the product. , the application is included. domain. The above data points provided relate only to the company’s focus related to the folding furniture market.



The major players operating in the folding furniture market are:

ASHCOMM LLC,

between ikea systems bv,

Flexsteel Industries, Inc.,

meco Corporation,

Haworth Co., Ltd.

resource Furniture,

Murphy Wall Beds Hardware Inc.,

twin Cities Closet Company,

dorell Industries,

hussey Seating Company,

