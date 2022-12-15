Pumpkin Seed Market is Expected to Reach a Value of USD 4.31 billion by 2029 due to its High Protein and Oil Content

Data Bridge Market Research forecasts that the pumpkin seed market will be valued at USD 2.51 billion in 2021 and will reach USD 4.31 billion in 2029, growing at 7.00% CAGR during the forecast period. In addition to information on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographic coverage, and key players, Data Bridge Market Research’s curated market reports include in-depth expert analysis, production, and capacity of the companies represented geographically, the network of distributors and partners. Layout, detailed and updated analysis of price trends and supply chain and demand gap analysis.

Fruits and vegetables are most commonly grown from seed. They are used to propagate fruit and vegetable plants. Seed companies work with farmers to provide disease and weed free fruit and vegetable seeds to increase overall yields. Research carried out by key stakeholders has developed a variety of seeds suitable for different soils and climatic conditions.

Dynamics of the watermelon and vegetable seeds market

driver

The high nutritional value of pumpkins and seeds is driving the growth of the market.

The wide application of pumpkin boosts the market for seeds from the pumpkin family due to its high protein and oil content. Furthermore, the antioxidant and nutritional profile of the seeds of the pumpkin family that are beneficial for human health drives the growth of the market.

Raising awareness about the dissemination of genetically modified crops and food security

There is a growing trend of genetically modified crops among crop growers to increase crop yields, which is influencing the growth of the pumpkin seeds market. In addition, efforts by organizations such as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) to achieve food security through higher yields are creating opportunities for cucurbit seed markets in the poorest countries of Africa and Asia. Other factors driving market growth include the impact of urbanization and the growing preference for organic foods.

Impact of COVID-19 on the market for pumpkin seeds and vegetables

The recent outbreak of coronavirus has severely affected the market for pumpkin seeds and vegetables. Almost all sectors have been hit hard by the pandemic, affecting functions related to daily work. As a result, the food and beverage industry suffered financial losses, which had a negative impact on the market for pumpkin seeds and vegetables. On the bright side, manufacturers are focusing on developing better products taking into account new market trends to meet the needs of consumers in the post-pandemic stage. New technological advances will further help increase the availability of pumpkin seeds in developing countries and emerging markets post-pandemic.

