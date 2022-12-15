The North American leather goods market is expected to reach USD 213,227.84 million by 2030.

The North American leather goods market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period 2023-2030. Data Bridge Market Research reports that the market is growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2023-2030 and will reach $213,227.84 million by 2030. An important factor driving the growth of the market is the industry of rapidly expanding fashion, which has significantly increased consumer demand for high-quality, premium and luxury leather goods.

Increased innovation in North American leather goods with new features and designs and the introduction of bio-based leather are expected to provide opportunities in the global North American leather goods market. However, growing awareness of unethical practices in North American leather goods production and the detrimental effects of technology, intermediate inputs, and lack of processing equipment are expected to challenge market growth.

Global North America Leather Goods Market report provides details on market share, new developments, and the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyzes opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, market regulatory changes, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches. Geographic expansion and technological innovation in the market.

Dynamics of the Global North American Leather Goods Market

driver

Growing demand for premium, high-quality luxury leather products

The rapidly expanding fashion industry has significantly increased consumer demand for high-quality, premium and luxury leather goods. Customers value aesthetics and seek high-end products to express fashion.

In addition, the increasing number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) coupled with the growing trend of designer and branded clothing in key markets such as the United States, France and China are driving demand for products. luxury leather. North American leather goods are exclusive and often command a premium price.

Low cost and high strength structure of synthetic leather products.

Synthetic leather, also known as faux fur, is cheaper than natural leather, is more animal-friendly, can be produced in almost any color, has a high-gloss finish, can be easily cleaned with a damp cloth, and requires little bit. It is expected to attract demand in the forecast period, as it is not easy to maintain and breaks easily like genuine leather, is resistant to UV fading, and does not smell like genuine leather. Artificial leather is artificial leather and has excellent durability.

Synthetic leather these days is usually tougher than genuine leather. Synthetic leathers like artificial leather, Naugahyde, vegan leather, bark cloth, cork, shiny cotton, and recycled PET polyester are available on the market. Pleather is commonly used to make faux fur garments. Made of plastic, it is cheaper and lighter than natural leather. Products made of leather are available in a variety of colors. Another material used for the skins is Naugahyde, similar to animal skins. All these factors and benefits offered by synthetic leather are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Growing demand for comfortable, fashionable and luxurious leather clothing, footwear and accessories

North American leather goods come in a variety of products such as gloves, bags, shoes, watches, furniture, and more. The increasing demand for leather in garment production is one of the main driving factors that is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. In addition, the special properties of leather, such as resistance to fire, dust, cracking, and durability of North American leather products, are often preferred over other resources and materials, helping to increase demand and sales for the leather. market.

chance

New Features and Designs Increase Leather Goods Innovation in North America

Consumer behavior has changed significantly in the last decade. As more old technologies are used, especially in the development and marketing of fashion products, companies gain new possibilities to meet customer needs with a wide range of products. Developing innovative products and adding originality and value to products requires the development of new surface finishes and decorations using viable technologies.

With rapid evolution, ever-changing lifestyles, and increasing disposable income, consumers are paying more attention to fashion products. Consumers are improving their standard of living based on their disposable income and consuming more fashionable products. Therefore, this type of consumer orientation will provide opportunities for market participants operating in the market.

Global North American Leather Goods Market Coverage

leather type

grain leather

grain split leather

leatherette

regenerated skin

top grain leather

product

footwear

handbag

cloth

Etc

Classification

High grade

Middle class

distribution channel

specialty store

company franchise store

electronic commerce

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Etc



Competitive Landscape and Global Share Analysis of the North America Leather Goods Market

Notable participants operating in the global North American leather goods market include:

TBL Licensing LLC (a subsidiary of VF Corporation);

CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED, Hermès,

Kering, Spa Prada, Kitone,

Woodland leather, American leather,

JOHNSTON & MURPHY (a subsidiary of Genesco);

NAPPADORI and others.

