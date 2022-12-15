The Middle East and Africa leather goods market is growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030

The Middle East and Africa leather goods market is expected to experience significant growth in the forecast period of 2023-2030. Data Bridge Market Research reports that the market is growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and will reach USD 53,660.54 by 2030. The main factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand of premium, high-quality luxury leather products, while low-cost, large-scale construction of synthetic leather products is expected to drive market growth.

Increased innovation in Middle Eastern and African leather goods with new features and designs and the introduction of bio-based leather is expected to provide opportunities in the global Middle Eastern and African leather goods market. However, growing awareness of unethical practices in leather goods production in the Middle East and the detrimental effects of skills, abilities, intermediate inputs and lack of processing equipment is expected to challenge the growth of the market.

The Global Middle East and Africa Leather Goods Market report provides details on the market share, new developments and the impact of domestic and localized market players and analyzes the opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in the market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, products. Launch, geographic expansion and technological innovation in the market.

Dynamics of the global leather goods market in the Middle East and Africa

driver

Growing demand for premium, high-quality luxury leather products

The rapidly expanding fashion industry has significantly increased consumer demand for high-quality, premium and luxury leather goods. Customers value aesthetics and seek high-end products to express fashion.

In addition, the growing number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) coupled with the growing trend for designer and branded clothing in major markets such as the United States, France and China are driving demand for luxury leather products Leather goods from the Middle East and Africa are exclusive and often command a premium price.

Low cost and high strength structure of synthetic leather products.

Synthetic leather, also known as faux fur, is less expensive than natural leather, is more animal-friendly, can be produced in almost any color, has a high-gloss finish, can be easily cleaned with a damp cloth, and requires little bit. It is expected to attract demand in the forecast period, as it is not easy to maintain and breaks easily like genuine leather, is resistant to UV fading, and does not smell like genuine leather. Artificial leather is artificial leather and has excellent durability.

Synthetic leather these days is usually tougher than genuine leather. Synthetic leathers like artificial leather, Naugahyde, vegan leather, bark cloth, cork, shiny cotton, and recycled PET polyester are available on the market. Pleather is commonly used to make faux fur garments. Made of plastic, it is cheaper and lighter than natural leather. Products made of leather are available in a variety of colors. Another material used for the skins is Naugahyde, similar to animal skins. All these factors and benefits offered by synthetic leather are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Growing demand for comfortable, fashionable and luxurious leather clothing, footwear and accessories

Middle Eastern and African leather goods are available in a variety of products such as gloves, bags, shoes, watches, furniture, and more. The increasing demand for leather in garment production is one of the main driving factors that is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. In addition, the special properties of leather, such as resistance to fire, dust, cracking and durability, are often preferred over other resources and materials in leather products from the Middle East and Africa, contributing to increasing demand and sales. market sales. .

chance

New features and designs increase innovation in leather goods from the Middle East and Africa

Consumer behavior has changed significantly in the last decade. As more old technologies are used, especially in the development and marketing of fashion products, companies gain new possibilities to meet customer needs with a wide range of products. Developing innovative products and adding originality and value to products requires the development of new surface finishes and decorations using viable technologies.

With rapid evolution, ever-changing lifestyles, and increasing disposable income, consumers are paying more attention to fashion products. Consumers are improving their standard of living based on their disposable income and consuming more fashionable products. Therefore, this type of consumer orientation will provide opportunities for market participants operating in the market.

Coverage of the global leather goods market in the Middle East and Africa

leather type

grain leather

grain split leather

leatherette

regenerated skin

top grain leather

product

footwear

handbag

cloth

Etc

Classification

High grade

Middle class

distribution channel

specialty store

company franchise store

electronic commerce

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Etc



Competitive Landscape and Global Middle East and Africa Leather Goods Market Share Analysis

Notable participants operating in the global Middle Eastern and African leather goods market include:

TBL Licensing LLC (a subsidiary of VF Corporation);

CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED, Hermès,

Kering, Spa Prada, Kitone,

Woodland leather, American leather,

JOHNSTON & MURPHY (a subsidiary of Genesco);

NAPPADORI and others.

