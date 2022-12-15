The European leather goods market is expected to reach USD 699,906,770,000 by 2030.

The European leather goods market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 and is projected to reach USD. 235,552.22 million by 2030. A major factor driving market growth is the rapidly expanding fashion industry, which has significantly increased consumer demand for high-quality, premium, and luxury leather goods. Customers value aesthetics and seek high-end products to express fashion.

Increased innovation in European leather goods with new features and designs and the introduction of bio-based leather are expected to provide opportunities in the global European leather goods market. However, growing awareness of unethical practices in leather goods production in Europe and the detrimental effects of skills, techniques, intermediate inputs and lack of processing equipment are expected to challenge market growth.

The Global European Leather Goods Market report provides details on the market share, new developments and impact of national and localized market players and opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, market regulatory changes, approvals from products, strategic decisions, product launches and geography. Analyze. Expansion, technological innovation in the market.

Dynamics of the world market for European leather goods

driver

The rapidly expanding fashion industry has significantly increased consumer demand for high-quality, premium and luxury leather goods. Customers value aesthetics and seek high-end products to express fashion.

In addition, the increasing number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) coupled with the growing trend of designer and branded clothing in key markets such as the United States, France and China are driving demand for products. luxury leather. European leather goods are exclusive and often command a premium price.

Low cost and high strength structure of synthetic leather products.

Synthetic leather, also known as faux fur, is cheaper than natural leather, is more animal-friendly, can be produced in almost any color, has a high-gloss finish, can be easily cleaned with a damp cloth, and requires little bit. It is expected to attract demand in the forecast period, as it is not easy to maintain and breaks easily like genuine leather, is resistant to UV fading, and does not smell like genuine leather. Artificial leather is artificial leather and has excellent durability.

Synthetic leather these days is usually tougher than genuine leather. Synthetic leathers like artificial leather, Naugahyde, vegan leather, bark cloth, cork, shiny cotton, and recycled PET polyester are available on the market. Pleather is commonly used to make faux fur garments. Made of plastic, it is cheaper and lighter than natural leather. Products made of leather are available in a variety of colors. Another material used for the skins is Naugahyde, similar to animal skins. All these factors and benefits offered by synthetic leather are expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Growing demand for comfortable, fashionable and luxurious leather clothing, footwear and accessories

European leather goods come in a variety of products such as gloves , bags, shoes, watches, furniture, and more. The increasing demand for leather in garment production is one of the main driving factors that is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. In addition, the special properties of leather, such as resistance to fire, dust, cracking and durability of European leather products, are often preferred over other resources and materials, which has helped increase market demand and sales. .

chance

New features and designs increase innovation in leather goods in Europe

Consumer behavior has changed significantly in the last decade. As more old technologies are used, especially in the development and marketing of fashion products, companies gain new possibilities to meet customer needs with a wide range of products. Developing innovative products and adding originality and value to products requires the development of new surface finishes and decorations using viable technologies.

With rapid evolution, ever-changing lifestyles, and increasing disposable income, consumers are paying more attention to fashion products. Consumers are improving their standard of living based on their disposable income and consuming more fashionable products. Therefore, this type of consumer orientation will provide opportunities for market participants operating in the market.

SCOPE OF THE GLOBAL EUROPEAN MARKET FOR LEATHER GOODS

leather type

grain leather

grain split leather

leatherette

regenerated skin

top grain leather

product

footwear

handbag

cloth

Etc

Classification

High grade

Middle class

distribution channel

specialty store

company franchise store

electronic commerce

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Etc



Read Full Research Study Detailed Index @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-leather-goods-market

Competitive Landscape and Global Leather Goods Market Share Analysis in Europe

Some of the prominent players operating in the global European leather goods market include:

TBL Licensing LLC (a subsidiary of VF Corporation);

CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED, Hermès,

Kering, Spa Prada, Kitone,

Woodland leather, American leather,

JOHNSTON & MURPHY (a subsidiary of Genesco);

NAPPADORI and others.

