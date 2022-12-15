The leather goods market is expected to reach USD 699,906,770,000 by 2030

The global leather goods market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market will reach USD at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2023-2030. The increasing demand for comfortable, fashionable and luxurious leather clothing, footwear and accessories is a major factor driving the growth of the market.
Increased innovation in leather goods with new features and designs and the introduction of bio-based leather are expected to provide opportunities in the global leather goods market. However, growing awareness of unethical practices in leather goods production and the detrimental effects of skills, techniques, intermediate inputs and lack of processing equipment is expected to challenge market growth.
Global Leather Goods Market report provides details on the market share, new developments and the impact of domestic and localized market participants and analyzes the opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, market regulatory changes, product approvals , strategic decisions, product launches and geographic expansion. do. , technological innovation in the market.
Dynamics of the world leather goods market
driver
Growing demand for premium, high-quality luxury leather products
The rapidly expanding fashion industry has significantly increased consumer demand for high-quality, premium and luxury leather goods. Customers value aesthetics and seek high-end products to express fashion.
In addition, the growing number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs) coupled with the growing trend for designer and branded clothing in major markets such as the United States, France and China are driving demand for luxury leather products Leather goods are exclusive and often command a premium price.
Low cost and high strength structure of synthetic leather products.
Synthetic leather, also known as faux fur, is less expensive than natural leather, is more animal-friendly, can be produced in almost any color, has a high-gloss finish, can be easily cleaned with a damp cloth, and requires little bit. It is expected to attract demand in the forecast period, as it is not easy to maintain and breaks easily like genuine leather, is resistant to UV fading, and does not smell like genuine leather. Artificial leather is artificial leather and has excellent durability.
Synthetic leather these days is usually tougher than genuine leather. Synthetic leathers like artificial leather, Naugahyde, vegan leather, bark cloth, cork, shiny cotton, and recycled PET polyester are available on the market. Pleather is commonly used to make faux fur garments. Made of plastic, it is cheaper and lighter than natural leather. Products made of leather are available in a variety of colors. Another material used for the skins is Naugahyde, similar to animal skins. All these factors and benefits offered by synthetic leather are expected to fuel the growth of the market.
Growing demand for comfortable, fashionable and luxurious leather clothing, footwear and accessories
Leather goods come in a variety of products, such as gloves, bags, shoes, watches, furniture, and more. The increasing demand for leather in garment production is one of the main driving factors that is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. In addition, the special properties of leather, such as resistance to fire, dust, cracking, and durability of leather products, are often preferred over other resources and materials, helping to increase market demand and sales. .
chance
Increased innovation in leather goods with new features and designs
Consumer behavior has changed significantly in the last decade. As more old technologies are used, especially in the development and marketing of fashion products, companies gain new possibilities to meet customer needs with a wide range of products. Developing innovative products and adding originality and value to products requires the development of new surface finishes and decorations using viable technologies.
With rapid evolution, ever-changing lifestyles, and increasing disposable income, consumers are paying more attention to fashion products. Consumers are improving their standard of living based on their disposable income and consuming more fashionable products. Therefore, this type of consumer orientation will provide opportunities for market participants operating in the market.
Coverage of the global leather goods market
leather type
- grain leather
- grain split leather
- leatherette
- regenerated skin
- top grain leather
product
- footwear
- handbag
- cloth
- Etc
Classification
- High grade
- Middle class
distribution channel
- specialty store
- company franchise store
- electronic commerce
- Supermarket/Hypermarket
- Etc
Competitive Landscape and Global Leather Goods Market Share Analysis
Some of the prominent participants operating in the global leather goods market include:
- TBL Licensing LLC (a subsidiary of VF Corporation);
- CAPRI HOLDINGS LIMITED, Hermès,
- Kering, Prada Spa, Kitone,
- Woodland leather, American leather,
- JOHNSTON & MURPHY (a subsidiary of Genesco);
- NAPPADORI and others.
