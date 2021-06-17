Recently, TECNO reported that it will dispatch the TECNO SPARK 7T in India on June 11. As booked, the organization has authoritatively appeared the said cell phone in the country recently. How about we investigate its specs, highlights, cost, and accessibility in India.

The recently delivered TECNO SPARK 7T highlights a plastic form and comes in three striking tones, to be specific Jewel Blue, Nebula Orange, and Magnet Black. The gadget estimates 164.82 x 76.05 x 9.52mm in measurements however lamentably, there’s no authority word on its weight.

On the front, the handset parades a 6.42-inch LCD board with a goal of 720 x 1600 pixels (HD+) and a dewdrop score. In the engine, it houses a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC combined with 4GB RAM and 64GB inward stockpiling.

The rear of the telephone incorporates a 48MP double camera arrangement, notwithstanding, there’s no authority word on the auxiliary very much like the gadget’s weight. In any case, it is affirmed to have a 8MP selfie camera inside the score.

On the availability front, the cell phone upholds double SIM, 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth, GNSS, MicroUSB port, and 3.5mm earphone jack. It additionally has a MicroSD card opening and fundamental sensors like an accelerometer, an encompassing light sensor, a closeness sensor, just as a back mounted unique mark sensor.

With respect to programming, the telephone runs HiOS 7.6 dependent on Android 11. To wrap things up, it is sponsored by a 6,000mAh battery with help for 10W standard charging.

The TECNO SPARK 7T is estimated at ₹8,999 ($123) in India. The handset’s first deal is planned for June 15 at 12 PM. It will be sold by means of Amazon India.

On the main day of the deal, the cell phone will be accessible at a limited sticker price of ₹7,999 (₹1,000 off).